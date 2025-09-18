Pi Coin Price Prediction: Bearish Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Forming – What Happens Next?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Despite having one of the biggest communities in crypto, Pi Coin price action hasn’t looked good for a while. Most analyst price prediction for PI coin have leaned bearish, and the chart hasn’t given much reason to think otherwise. Still, the Pi Core Team is pushing ahead with network upgrades.

The latest Pi Node Docker now includes Stellar Core v23 and Horizon v23, confirming Pi Network has started rolling out its V23 upgrade. This boosts both performance and compliance. Pi’s official account also noted that “Testnet1 blockchain has been upgraded from protocol version 19 to version 22,” calling it the first step toward unlocking new layers of functionality and control.

Progress update on protocol upgrades: the Testnet1 blockchain has been upgraded from protocol version 19 to version 22, marking the first step towards enabling new layers of functionality and control on the blockchain. Work is underway to upgrade Testnet1 to version 23, followed… pic.twitter.com/n9ainv06Hi — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) September 16, 2025

This news sparked only a small bounce, with PI coin up about 3% in the past 24 hours and 4% on the week. Encouraging, maybe, but the chart tells a different story. A clear bearish Head-and-Shoulders pattern is forming, and with the network expected to temporarily go offline during the upgrade, price pressure could easily increase, something history has shown again and again in crypto.

PI Coin Price Prediction: Bearish Chart Signals Trouble Ahead

Source: PIUSD / TradingView

The PI coin chart is throwing a clean head and shoulders, the classic bearish vibe. The right shoulder looks done after that bounce, and the neckline is sitting right at $0.33. If price slips under it, its probably heading for $0.31, which would mark a new all-time low.

For bulls to fight back, PI needs to reclaim $0.37 with solid volume. Until that happens, every bounce is more like a trap than a rally, setting things up for another leg down.

Backing this up, the RSI is sitting mid-range around 44, not oversold yet, so there is room for more downside. MACD is flat to leaning bearish too, which lines up perfectly with the breakdown scenario.

