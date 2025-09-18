BTC $117,305.49 1.18%
Price Analysis

Pi Coin Price Prediction: Bearish Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Forming – What Happens Next?

pi coin
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Despite having one of the biggest communities in crypto, Pi Coin price action hasn’t looked good for a while. Most analyst price prediction for PI coin have leaned bearish, and the chart hasn’t given much reason to think otherwise. Still, the Pi Core Team is pushing ahead with network upgrades.

The latest Pi Node Docker now includes Stellar Core v23 and Horizon v23, confirming Pi Network has started rolling out its V23 upgrade. This boosts both performance and compliance. Pi’s official account also noted that “Testnet1 blockchain has been upgraded from protocol version 19 to version 22,” calling it the first step toward unlocking new layers of functionality and control.

This news sparked only a small bounce, with PI coin up about 3% in the past 24 hours and 4% on the week. Encouraging, maybe, but the chart tells a different story. A clear bearish Head-and-Shoulders pattern is forming, and with the network expected to temporarily go offline during the upgrade, price pressure could easily increase, something history has shown again and again in crypto.

PI Coin Price Prediction: Bearish Chart Signals Trouble Ahead

Source: PIUSD / TradingView

The PI coin chart is throwing a clean head and shoulders, the classic bearish vibe. The right shoulder looks done after that bounce, and the neckline is sitting right at $0.33. If price slips under it, its probably heading for $0.31, which would mark a new all-time low.

For bulls to fight back, PI needs to reclaim $0.37 with solid volume. Until that happens, every bounce is more like a trap than a rally, setting things up for another leg down.

Backing this up, the RSI is sitting mid-range around 44, not oversold yet, so there is room for more downside. MACD is flat to leaning bearish too, which lines up perfectly with the breakdown scenario.

Snorter Bot Could Be Solana’s Next Big Thing

Wall Street has been dropping billions into Solana treasuries, showing how fast new money and narratives can shift markets. Same thing is firing up in presales, and Snorter Bot is the one catching all the early hype. It’s already smashed past $4.00M with whales and retail racing to grab a spot before launch.

Unlike PI, where traders are stuck waiting on an upgrade bounce that might break lower, Snorter’s got momentum flowing in the right direction.

Built inside Telegram with instant wallet mirroring, MEV protection, honeypot scans, and a fat 117% staking APY, SNORT stacks utility on top of hype.

With fresh capital pouring in and nearly $4M raised, it’s shaping up as one of 2025’s sharpest presale plays, a breakout setup while PI still wrestles with breakdown signals.

Visit the Official Website Here

Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
