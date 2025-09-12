Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Breaks Out Ahead of DOGE ETF – Will Pepe Become the Next $1 Meme Coin?

Pepe just broke out while DOGE hogs ETF headlines – Pepe price prediction now calls for a shock run to $1.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 12, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

While Dogecoin is stealing headlines with its first spot ETF, Pepe has realised a 2-month brewing breakout, fueling new bullishness for Pepe price predictions.

The meme coin is up 11% over the past week, adding $500 million to its market cap as capital rotates deeper into altcoins ahead of potential U.S. interest rate cuts.

Unlike DOGE, PEPE remains absent from TradFi-driven narratives, yet speculative demand is surging. Open interest has climbed 30% in the same period to $695 million.

Pepe Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass.

More than half of these traders are positioning for a continuation, with a 24-hour long/short ratio of 1.01 underscoring growing conviction in PEPE despite its lack of institutional tailwinds.

Pepe Price Prediction: Is PEPE the Next $1 Meme Coin?

This week’s momentum has pushed Pepe to break free from an almost 2-month bull flag pattern, setting up a potential parabolic run.

The breakout aligns with a support trendline stretching back to May, reinforcing a continuation of July’s bull run, now that it has broken free from consolidation.

PEPE / USDT 1-day chart, bull flag pattern breakout. Source: TradingView.

Still, momentum shows signs of stalling. The RSI has corrected sharply after breaching the overbought zone at 75, often a market for local tops on the 4-hour chart.

The MACD has also slipped into a death cross, hinting at a near-term correction and possible retest of the flag’s upper boundary around $0.00001 as support.

Macro catalysts could soon flip the balance. With U.S. interest rate cuts expected to stimulate new demand for risk assets just five days away, Pepe could see its bullish momentum restored.

If fully realized, the bull flag targets a return to $0.000016, marking a 50% move to reclaim Pepe’s May high.

A stronger rally, supported by up to 75 bps in rate cuts before year-end, could extend the run toward $0.000040—an explosive 280% gain.

With Pepe yet to benefit from TradFi exposure via ETFs and corporate treasury inclusions, demand is left untapped, making the $1 milestone a more credible long-term target.

New “Mine-to-Earn” Pepe Coin Lets You Build a Virtual Mining Rig and Earn Passive Income

Tired of waiting months for big-cap meme coins like PEPE to move?

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) changes the game with a first-of-its-kind mine-to-earn model, built for investors who want daily rewards—not just long-term hope.

No technical setup.

No expensive hardware.

Just buy a virtual node, stack your mining rig, and start earning $PEPENODE inside a gamified ecosystem that runs like a real mining simulator.

It’s all on-chain, and presale buyers are already earning.

Every node upgrade burns 70% of the tokens used, adding constant deflation to support long-term value.

With over $1 million raised in week one, momentum is picking up fast.

Prefer passive staking?

Early participants can lock in up to 1130% APY, even before the mining gameplay goes live.

As the simulator expands, holders will also unlock bonus rewards in meme coins like PEPE and Fartcoin, based on performance.

The current presale price is just $0.001049, but it’s due to rise in the next round.

Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining.

To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).