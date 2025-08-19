OKB Price Prediction: How Far Can OKB Price Go After 177% Weekly Spike?

OKB rose by 177% in the past 7 days as a result of a massive token burn. Does this favor a bullish OKB price prediction?

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 19, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

In the past 7 days, the price of OKB has skyrocketed by 177% after a massive token burn that slashed its circulating supply by 93% and supported a bullish short-term OKB price prediction for market participants.

The move followed the project’s transition from an Ethereum layer-2 to an independent blockchain called X-Layer that will be powered by OKB.

90%+ of $OKB has successfully transitioned to its new home on X Layer from the Ethereum L1.



One token. One chain. 21M fixed supply. $OKB is the native gas token driving The New Money Chain. pic.twitter.com/1BGtkJXLOs — X Layer (@XLayerOfficial) August 19, 2025

This token now has a maximum supply of 21 million as the minting and burning function of its smart contract has been removed. This hard-capped supply mimics that of Bitcoin (BTC) and marks the beginning of a new era for this token.

X-Layer now plans to provide the infrastructure needed for the launch of new DeFi applications, leveraging the huge popularity and user base of the OKX exchange to succeed.

The demand for OKB will be influenced primarily by the success of the X-Layer after this migration off the Ethereum mainnet.

OKB Price Prediction: OKB Gets Repriced and Offers Attractive Upside Potential

After 8 months of trading within a tight price channel, a huge breakout has pushed OKB to uncharted territory and has finally broken the $55 resistance.

This price increase is a direct consequence of the token burn. Before the burn occurred, OKB had a market cap of around $2.8 billion. Right now, that figure stands at around $2.7 billion, meaning that the project’s market value has actually retreated a bit.

Those who owned the token before the burn benefited tremendously from this one-time event. The price will now trade at this higher level as the number of tokens in circulation has decreased.

As the demand for OKB increases as a way to get fee discounts on the OKX platform, the current situation favors a bullish OKB price prediction that could progressively push the asset to much higher levels – possibly to $150 and beyond in the near term.

Since the total supply is now hard-capped at 21 million tokens and minting and burning functions have been disabled, the odds favor the continuation of this rally, especially if investors decide to hold on to their OKB as a long-term investment.

To make the most out of this bull market and profit from this kind of rally, a new crypto futures trading platform called CoinFutures offers access to dozens of tokens, 1000X leverage ratios, and auto trading features.

CoinFutures Makes Crypto Trading Easy and Fun – Crypto and Fiat Deposits Supported

CoinFutures lets you open either long or short positions on your favorite crypto assets with just a few clicks.

No KYC verification required. You can open an account almost instantly and place your first trade in seconds. To get started, simply choose your favorite asset and click on “Up” or “Down” depending on which direction you think the price will take.

By using the Price Multiplier tool, you can increase the size of your trade by 1000 times. For example, if you only have $10 to trade, you can open a position worth as much as $10,000.

With the platform’s auto-trading features, you can set a stop price to limit your losses and a cash-out level to take profits if the market favors your trade.

To start trading, simply visit the official CoinFutures website and hit the “Register” button. You can deposit money via cryptocurrencies like USDT or USDC or use a fiat-backed debit or credit card.