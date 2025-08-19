Official Trump Coin in Hot Waters, TRUMP Price Drops below $9 – What’s Next?

With Canary Capital recently filing for an Official Trump ETF, could the TRUMP price be on the cusp of a big breakout?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The TRUMP price has struggled to maintain a consistent level today, with the meme coin returning to $9.01 after dipping as low as $8.89 in the past 24 hours.

Its current price means it has gained by 2% in a week, yet it’s now down by 13% in a month and by an alarming 87% since reaching an all-time high of $73.43 on January 19.

This was the day before Donald Trump’s inauguration, and since then the coin appears to have been on a terminal decline, save for a short-lived pump prior to an official dinner for the coin’s biggest holders in May.

As such, the token may continue to fall unless Trump does or announces something major to support it.

If we look at TRUMP’s chart today, we see that it continues to struggle for momentum, with its indicators mostly flatlining.

Most notably, its MACD (orange, blue) – a comparison of its short- and long-term averages – has been hovering around the baseline since late May.

This signals a pronounced lack of trading activity and demand for the token, which has also seen its relative strength index (yellow) hover below 50 for most of the past three months.

Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, TRUMP’s 24-hour trading volume has more or less fallen off a cliff, from an incredible $36 billion in January to only $300 million.

This is a 99% decline, indicating the steep drop-off in interest in TRUMP, which some of the President’s critics have labelled as a ‘bribery scheme.’

As such, TRUMP isn’t in a very good position right now, yet there is some hope that it could enjoy a rebound soon.

For one, the chart above highlights how the TRUMP price has been trading within a narrowing band over the past few months, something which could soon lead to a breakout.

At the same time, there appears to be some institutional interest in the token, with Canary Capital recently filing to launch a TRUMP ETF.

Canary Capital Group LLC previously filed for an ETF for $SUI on March 6, and its price doubled in a short time. We’ll see what kind of impact it will have on $Trump I’m also attaching the company’s other filings https://t.co/laTrfAa2yD pic.twitter.com/akvi3GyRuF — Iron Will (@conkofiy) August 13, 2025

Assuming that this application is successful, the TRUMP price could potentially rebound to $20 by Q4, and $40 by the end of the year.

But if it isn’t, it’s possible that the coin will continue declining.

