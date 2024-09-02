New Meme Coin MGMES Launches on DEX 10 September, Get 25% Token Bonus

The Meme Games offers a new way to engage with meme coins through competitions and tokenized predictions.

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

New meme coin The Meme Games ends its presale on 8 September, coinciding with the last day of the Paralympics in Paris, before token claim and launch on DEXs on 10 September.

There are still six days left to buy and win a 25% token bonus as the fundraising passes the $400k mark.

The Meme Games pits five top meme coins against each other in Olympic-style racing events. All you have to do to be a winner is buy $MGMES tokens and then select any one of five top meme coin competitors (PEPE, DOGE, BRETT, TURBO or WIF).

If your athlete wins its Meme Games event, you’ll earn a 25% bonus on your token purchase. Everyone can play as many times as they wish, thereby increasing the chance of winning.

$MGMES is priced at $0.0094 and this could be the lowest price that itever trades, so there is no time to lose to get in before the sprint to the finish.

However, prospective buyers should bear in mind that the current price stage ends in four days, at which point the price increases to $0.00945 – acting as a further incentive to expedite purchases.

The value of $MGMES is predicted to appreciate sharply upon its launch on decentralized exchanges on 10 September due to its gamification approach, which brings a new twist to meme coins.

Win a 25% Token Bonus and Snare 472% per Annum Rewards

Because of the deployment of blockchain technology, each race is provably fair. In addition, each character has an equal chance of securing victory, meaning the odds of success in any event stand at 20%, regardless of the chosen athlete.

So far, 200 buyers have bagged the 25% token bonus.

Presale participants have also been attracted to The Meme Games by its generous dynamic staking rewards, currently at 472% per annum.

In addition, users who win in events can also stake their winnings for additional rewards, further boosting their $MGMES holdings.

Around 21 million $MGMES tokens have been staked to date, underscoring the strong investor confidence in Meme Games’ potential within the crypto space.

$MGMES rewards are emitted at a rate of 38.5 $MGMES per ETH block and will be distributed to stakers over two years.

The gamified presale is just a glimpse of the project creators’ creativity, which could lead to the development of more games and broader uses for $MGMES within a growing ecosystem.

Indeed, this potential has hooked a rapidly growing community with over 15,000 followers on X.

Clever Branding and Game Utility Could Propel $MGMES to 100X Gains

Given the continuing afterglow of the buzz around the Olympics and Paralympics and the prospect of an expanding portfolio of games, crypto experts are trumpeting the possibility of substantial $MGMES returns.

The YouTube channel CryptoWire thinks the multi-meme branding associations and gaming utility could set the token up for 100x gains.

Here’s How to Participate in the $MGMES Presale

About 38% of the total token supply, or 769 million, is available for purchase in the presale, and 9.30%, or 188 million $MGMES, is earmarked for game winnings.

To join and compete in the events, head to the Meme Games website and connect your crypto wallet, such as Best Wallet, to secure your tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB. Bank cards are also accepted.

Once the tokens are purchased, select the meme coin athlete you think will do well in all the events and win tokens for you.

Buyers should be aware that The Meme Games’ smart contract has successfully undergone a full audit by SolidProof, and its code has no critical issues.

Join the growing community on X and Telegram to stay up-to-date on the latest project news and developments.

Visit The Meme Games Now

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.