[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates, October 17: Fear Index Crashes to Yearly Lows, BTC Dips Below $105K, Is A Drop To $100K Next?

From $126K to fear in 11 days: Bitcoin fights for $105K support as the Fear & Greed Index plunges 49 points to its lowest level since October 2024.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 17, 2025

The Bitcoin price is experiencing its third consecutive day of decline on October 17, 2025, trading around $104,000-$108,000 with the Fear & Greed Index crashing to 22-24, the lowest reading in 12 months.

This dramatic sentiment collapse comes as all 12 Bitcoin ETFs posted outflows totaling $536 million on October 16, marking synchronized institutional selling not seen since launch.

Bitcoin struggles near recent lows while gold celebrates a historic $30 trillion market cap milestone, creating a stark psychological contrast that undermines the “digital gold” narrative at the worst possible moment.

Is another price crash just around the corner? Stay updated with the latest news and developments on the Bitcoin price action here.