Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Foundation Just Created an AI Task Force – $20,000 ETH Incoming

The Ethereum Foundation announced a new AI-focused research team – Ethereum price prediction now eyes $20,000, tapping into new narratives.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 16, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum is staking its claim on one of this cycle’s hottest narratives with its own AI-focused research team, adding new bullishness to Ethereum price predictions.

The new “dAI team” will be tasked with building a decentralized AI stack and economy on Ethereum to position the network as the platform of choice for AI developers.

We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).

Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy.



The team will focus on two main areas:

– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025

This contributes to a thriving ecosystem and wider use case for ETH as a utility token, tying the altcoin’s long-term growth to the AI boom that continues to dominate market attention.

“Ethereum makes AI more trustworthy, and AI makes Ethereum more useful,” team lead and research scientist Davide Crapis summarised in the X announcement.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Is $20,000 Now in Focus?

The expansion comes as Ethereum meets a key crossroads at $4,500, a critical level that has acted as resistance through September.

With this level now being retested as support, the integrity of Ethereum’s recent rally is in question. Losing this level could mark the start of a deeper correction.

ETH / USDT 1-day, trendline breakdown risks a deeper correction. Source: TradingView.

Much in line with the recent loss of a major support trendline that had held since mid-June, eying a breakdown target around $3500 for a 25% decline from current prices.

A credible concern, with the MACD line closing in on a potential death cross below the signal line, suggesting that the weekend correction has staying power.

Yet the RSI shows resilience, finding a base above the neutral line at 55, a sign that buyers remain in control of the broader uptrend.

This balance likely hinges on tomorrow’s FOMC meeting, where the FED will decide on U.S. interest rates.

🚨 BREAKING:



🇺🇸 PROBABILITY OF RATE CUTS THIS WEEK PUMPED TO 100%



BULLISH FOR CRYPTO! pic.twitter.com/as69fZLlWG — ᴛʀᴀᴄᴇʀ (@DeFiTracer) September 15, 2025

Rate cuts could stimulate risk appetite and make $4,500 the launchpad for Ethereum’s next leg higher, targeting $5,000 to unlock new price discovery.

As the bull market matures, gains could extend further. With TradFi inflows accelerating through ETF adoption and corporate treasuries, Ethereum could climb 220% to $10,000.

Now emerging as the go-to platform for crypto innovation with its new dAI initiative, Ethereum also carries long-term potential to reach $20,000.

Bitcoin Could Have The Edge Over Ethereum – With Some Help

Those who chose alternative Layer 1s like Ethereum over the leading crypto may be forced to reconsider, as Bitcoin finally tackles its biggest challenge: ecosystem expansion.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bridging the reliability of Bitcoin with Solana’s high-speed architecture, creating a next-gen Layer-2 that delivers both reliability and efficiency.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale website.

For years, Bitcoin’s growth has been capped by slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability. With $HYPER, those barriers are being removed—just as the market heats up.

With some analysts predicting BTC could hit $250,000 this cycle as the macro narrative favors risk assets, $HYPER is well-positioned to ride the wave.

The presale has already raised over $14 million, but time is running out to secure it at pre-launch prices. There are just 19 hours left before the next price increase.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale now on the official website to get in before it sees new demand from exchange listings.

To keep up with Bitcoin Hyper, follow them on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.