BTC $116,684.91 1.43%
ETH $4,507.52 0.27%
SOL $240.31 3.25%
PEPE $0.000010 3.08%
SHIB $0.000013 1.79%
DOGE $0.26 1.66%
XRP $3.06 1.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.28
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Foundation Just Created an AI Task Force – $20,000 ETH Incoming

AI Ethereum Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The Ethereum Foundation announced a new AI-focused research team – Ethereum price prediction now eyes $20,000, tapping into new narratives. 
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Foundation Just Created an AI Task Force – $20,000 ETH Incoming

Ethereum is staking its claim on one of this cycle’s hottest narratives with its own AI-focused research team, adding new bullishness to Ethereum price predictions.

The new “dAI team” will be tasked with building a decentralized AI stack and economy on Ethereum to position the network as the platform of choice for AI developers.

This contributes to a thriving ecosystem and wider use case for ETH as a utility token, tying the altcoin’s long-term growth to the AI boom that continues to dominate market attention.

“Ethereum makes AI more trustworthy, and AI makes Ethereum more useful,” team lead and research scientist Davide Crapis summarised in the X announcement.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Is $20,000 Now in Focus?

The expansion comes as Ethereum meets a key crossroads at $4,500, a critical level that has acted as resistance through September.

With this level now being retested as support, the integrity of Ethereum’s recent rally is in question. Losing this level could mark the start of a deeper correction.

ETH / USDT 1-day, trendline breakdown risks a deeper correction. Source: TradingView.
ETH / USDT 1-day, trendline breakdown risks a deeper correction. Source: TradingView.

Much in line with the recent loss of a major support trendline that had held since mid-June, eying a breakdown target around $3500 for a 25% decline from current prices.

A credible concern, with the MACD line closing in on a potential death cross below the signal line, suggesting that the weekend correction has staying power.

Yet the RSI shows resilience, finding a base above the neutral line at 55, a sign that buyers remain in control of the broader uptrend.

This balance likely hinges on tomorrow’s FOMC meeting, where the FED will decide on U.S. interest rates.

Rate cuts could stimulate risk appetite and make $4,500 the launchpad for Ethereum’s next leg higher, targeting $5,000 to unlock new price discovery.

As the bull market matures, gains could extend further. With TradFi inflows accelerating through ETF adoption and corporate treasuries, Ethereum could climb 220% to $10,000.

Now emerging as the go-to platform for crypto innovation with its new dAI initiative, Ethereum also carries long-term potential to reach $20,000.

Bitcoin Could Have The Edge Over Ethereum – With Some Help

Those who chose alternative Layer 1s like Ethereum over the leading crypto may be forced to reconsider, as Bitcoin finally tackles its biggest challenge: ecosystem expansion.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bridging the reliability of Bitcoin with Solana’s high-speed architecture, creating a next-gen Layer-2 that delivers both reliability and efficiency.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale website.
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale website.

For years, Bitcoin’s growth has been capped by slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability. With $HYPER, those barriers are being removed—just as the market heats up.

With some analysts predicting BTC could hit $250,000 this cycle as the macro narrative favors risk assets, $HYPER is well-positioned to ride the wave.

The presale has already raised over $14 million, but time is running out to secure it at pre-launch prices. There are just 19 hours left before the next price increase.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale now on the official website to get in before it sees new demand from exchange listings.

To keep up with Bitcoin Hyper, follow them on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$4,508
0.27 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,235,053,417,588
-1.12
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
Mining Without the Hardware: PepeNode’s Meme Coin Game Reaches $1.18M ICO – Only 2 Days Left In Current Round
2025-09-16 17:22:24
Blockchain News
Google Adds Stablecoin Support to New AI Payment System, Partners with Coinbase and Ethereum
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-16 17:14:17
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors