Core Foundation, Hex Trust Partner to Bring Bitcoin Staking to APAC, MENA Clients

Last updated: August 20, 2025

Core Foundation, a scaling solution for Bitcoin, has partnered with Hex Trust to bring Bitcoin staking to institutional clients across the Asia-Pacific and MENA regions.

Announced on Wednesday, the partnership would integrate Core’s “dual stalking technology” with Hex’s regulatory-compliant custody infrastructure.

Core Foundation leverages Bitcoin’s security and infrastructure to create a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) layer and a DeFi ecosystem. The collaboration would allow clients to stake Bitcoin and CORE tokens to earn on-chain rewards, without selling their Bitcoin.

“This partnership with Hex Trust is a significant step in unlocking Bitcoin’s utility for institutional clients,” said Hong Sun, Core’s Institutional Contributor. “Together, we are accelerating the adoption of Bitcoin yield strategies and creating a more robust and sustainable ecosystem for Bitcoin DeFi.”

BTC Staking Expands to APAC, MENA Regions

The partnership follows recent Core’s expansion of dual Bitcoin staking in Asia. The firm teamed up with Singapore-based custodian Cobo in May to widen its institutional reach.

As of April, Core has surpassed $260 million in dual-staked assets as institutional interest in Bitcoin-based DeFi continues to grow.

Further, there has been a strong demand for Bitcoin staking among institutional players. A new study from Maestro noted that staking has emerged as the “core engine of BitcoinFi,” locking up more than 68,500 bitcoins (BTC) for a total value locked (TVL) of $7.39 billion.

With Hex and Core’s mutual integration, APAC and MENA-based institutional clients get direct and fully secured access to start generating rewards on their Bitcoin holdings.

Additionally, institutions can confidently access sustainable Bitcoin rewards while maintaining full control and security over their assets.

“Through our fully licensed infrastructure, we’re delivering secure, high-quality staking solutions for institutions and family offices across the APAC and MENA regions,” said Calvin Shen, Chief Commercial Officer, Hex Trust.