Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Climbs to $107K as BRICS, India, and Block Fuel a Global Crypto Shakeup

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading around $107,500 during the late US session, dipping around 1.50% amid a mix of global economic shifts. Russia’s heightening partnership with the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) is steering a rapid move away from the U.S. dollar.

Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, recently emphasized the push for using local currencies and advancing non-dollar financing as part of Moscow’s bid to loosen Western financial dominance.

Western sanctions, intensified after each escalation, restrict Russian access to global markets, technology, and finance, damaging sectors like energy exports and banking. https://t.co/5BDXUP4Pyv — Amir Hemati (@realamirhemati) May 26, 2025

BRICS members, led by NDB’s Dilma Rousseff, view sanctions as roadblocks to trade and development; however, the shift towards multipolar finance could boost demand for Bitcoin.

As traditional financial systems face skepticism, more countries and investors may turn to Bitcoin as a borderless, impartial alternative, driving both interest and price growth.

India’s Tax Reforms Could Supercharge BTC Adoption

Optimism surrounding Donald Trump’s possible return has sparked a push for crypto tax cuts in India. Industry leaders are lobbying to replace the current 1% transaction levy and 30% capital gains tax with a simpler 0.1% fee.

Crypto Comeback in India? 🇮🇳



After a brutal 30% tax in 2022 drove 90% of crypto trading offshore, tides may be turning. As per the FT , the Indian government is holding weekly policy talks, and tax cuts are on the table.



Analysts can see India’s crypto market growing 6x by… pic.twitter.com/leT2xttByQ — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) May 27, 2025

Major exchanges like Coinbase and Binance are eyeing a return to India, where the market is expected to grow to $15 billion by 2035. Moreover, lower taxes have the potential to attract millions of new users. It can drive increasing Bitcoin adoption and potentially drive up prices.

However, confusion over crypto regulations and outdated laws still pose hurdles. If India’s government embraces these changes, Bitcoin could strengthen its position as a leading global financial asset.

Bitcoin Chart Patterns Show BTC’s Reversal Potential

Technically, the Bitcoin price prediction appears bearish amid BTC’s recent breakdown from a symmetrical triangle, suggesting short-term bearishness; however, the setup remains promising.

Price action near the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $107,060 shows indecision, with spinning top candles suggesting a pause.

Support zones around $105,900 and $104,256—where higher lows were established—could offer a solid base for a rebound.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A closer look at the MACD reveals a bearish crossover and deepening histogram, but a bullish divergence might emerge. If a bullish engulfing or three white soldiers pattern forms near support, a rally could ignite.

The EMA 50 trends downward but hovers near price, hinting that a break above $108,200 could drive a move toward $109,631 or even $111,935.

Trade Setup: Consider a cautious long entry around $106,000–$105,900 if reversal patterns and MACD signals align. Set stops below $104,200, with initial targets at $108,200 and $109,600. A decisive reclaim of $107,000 would signal momentum, but failure could see a dip to $104,256.

BTC Bull Token Presale Approaches $7.50M Mark as 65% APY Staking Draws Interest

With BTC/USD dipping below $108,000, attention is shifting to altcoins like BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). So far, $6.38 million has been raised, with the next price jump approaching quickly.

Bitcoin Rewards and Supply Reductions

BTC Bull Token operates with a built-in system: the higher BTC’s price, the more BTC airdrops are distributed to token holders. Notably, presale participants receive priority. The system also features:

Token burns every $50K BTC increase, reducing supply.

Current token price at $0.002535 before the next bump.

This approach aligns token value with BTC/USD’s price moves while maintaining scarcity through programmed burns.

Staking Terms for Passive Returns – BTCBULL’s staking pool holds 1.62 billion tokens offering 65% APY, with:

No lockup periods or fees.

Full access to funds at any time.

This structure appeals to investors seeking yield without complex requirements or the risk of illiquidity.

Momentum Before the Cap Fills

With nearly $1 million remaining in the presale, buyers are positioning early. The token’s mechanics, including BTC-tied rewards, supply adjustments, and staking options, are driving participation.

Key figures:

USDT raised : $6,520,678/ $7,505,377

: $6,520,678/ $7,505,377 Token price: $0.00253

BTCBULL offers a whopping ~65% APY on its Ethereum-based staking pool (currently holding 1.61B BTCBULL), with no lockups or withdrawal fees. That means passive yield, with full liquidity.