Silicon Valley investor Tim Draper has reiterated his familiar stance: Bitcoin to reach a quarter of a million dollars by 2025.

The venture capitalist has been sticking to his earlier price prediction of $250,000 for Bitcoin, although this time, he listed several factors that would drive the price up.

He said that the world’s largest crypto might surpass “infinite against the dollar,” a prediction that he already made last month. The US dollar wouldn’t exist in 10 years, as Bitcoin would replace it, he added.

“On the heels of the recent surge, I’m still expecting Bitcoin to reach $250,000 this year,” he wrote on X, Wednesday.

Tim Draper first predicted this level in 2018, originally targeting 2022. The timeline did not materialize as 2022 was a brutal year for crypto, defined by the collapse of FTX exchange and a deeper winter market.

Trump Trade Deals, Regulatory Frameworks, Web3 Apps to Foster BTC Price: Tim Draper

The American billionaire listed several major factors that would push the price of Bitcoin to that level of his prediction.

He stated that there is “general optimism” as President Trump continues to work out trade deals. A significant catalyst emerged recently, when Trump’s Media & Technology Group announced that it is one step closer to launching its own Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Another factor highlighted by Tim Draper includes incoming crypto regulatory frameworks in the US. On May 19, the U.S. Senate took a key step toward regulating stablecoins by advancing the GENIUS Act with a bipartisan vote of 66-32.

On the other hand, Republican lawmakers are pushing forward with the ‘Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025,’ backed by bipartisan support. This comprehensive bill is aimed at establishing clear rules for the US crypto market.

Tim Draper noted that Web3 apps built on the Bitcoin blockchain is another factor that would drive BTC price up.

“Plus banks are adding it to their offerings. Even longtime holdout JPMorgan plans to offer it soon,” he wrote.

Businesses Explore Bitcoin, Bringing it to Mainstream

Draper stressed that Bitcoin is an “extremely low risk” asset when compared to other cryptoassets and stocks as “people believe in it.”

“It’s earning the title of a store of value,” he said, adding that businesses are piling in, exploring the asset in many ways and bringing it mainstream.

Per Bitcoin Treasuries, Saylor’s Strategy tops among companies holding BTC, with more than 580,000 BTC, valued at $61 billion.

Additionally, “Layer 2 solutions give Bitcoin the flexibility of Ethereum,” said Tim Draper. “The smart money sees what comes next.”