Blockchain News

Binance, Franklin Templeton to Collaborate on Digital Asset Initiatives

Binance Digital Assets Franklin Templeton
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
$BNB

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, has entered into a strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton, a global investment management firm overseeing $1.6 trillion in assets.

In a blog post the firm’s said the collaboration aims to develop new digital asset initiatives and investment solutions tailored for a broad range of investors.

The partnership will explore ways to integrate Franklin Templeton’s expertise in the compliant tokenization of securities with Binance’s global trading infrastructure and investor reach.

Leveraging Tokenization and Market Infrastructure

The firms are positioning their collaboration as a step toward bringing greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility to global capital markets. By combining Franklin Templeton’s experience in tokenization with Binance’s market infrastructure, the two companies intend to co-create products that generate competitive yields and improve settlement processes.

“Investors are asking about digital assets to remain ahead of the curve, but they need to be accessible and dependable,” said Roger Bayston, EVP and Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton.

“Our goal is to take tokenization from concept to practice for clients to achieve efficiencies in settlement, collateral management, and portfolio construction at scale,” adds Bayston.

Bridging Traditional and Decentralized Finance

Executives from both organizations highlighted the broader potential of tokenization to bridge traditional and decentralized finance. Franklin Templeton has already invested heavily in blockchain-based solutions, including its Benji Technology Platform, which brings tokenized securities into regulated environments.

“As these tools and technologies evolve from the fringes to the financial mainstream, partnerships like this one will be essential to accelerating adoption,” said Sandy Kaul, EVP, Head of Innovation at Franklin Templeton.

Binance echoed this view, emphasizing its track record in developing first-to-market products. “Our strategic collaboration with Franklin Templeton to develop new products and initiatives furthers our commitment to bridge crypto with traditional capital markets and open up greater possibilities,” said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance.

Next Steps and Industry Implications

The collaboration comes at a time when institutional adoption of digital assets is accelerating, fueled by interest in tokenized funds, money markets, and other blockchain-enabled investment vehicles.

Both Binance and Franklin Templeton framed the partnership as a response to growing client demand for secure, regulated, and scalable digital asset products.

While specific product launches have yet to be announced, the companies said more details of their joint initiatives will be shared later this year. If successful, the partnership could serve as a blueprint for future collaborations between traditional asset managers and crypto-native firms, reinforcing tokenization’s role in reshaping modern finance.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
