BTC $113,334.24 -0.59%
ETH $4,034.86 -1.50%
SOL $195.71 -1.93%
PEPE $0.0000069 -2.10%
SHIB $0.000010 -1.48%
DOGE $0.19 -2.53%
XRP $2.63 -0.23%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Asia Market Open: Crypto Rally Stalls as Bitcoin Sinks Below $113K Ahead of Fed Rate Call

Asia fed rate cut Federal Reserve
The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points today, a move analysts say could boost liquidity and spark renewed momentum in crypto markets.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Fed rate

Good morning, Asia. Here’s what’s moving before the bell.

Bitcoin lost steam into the Asia session, down 1.1% to $112,806 as traders trimmed risk before the Fed’s rate decision later today. The pullback cooled a recent crypto rebound even as regional equities climbed on AI optimism.

Market snapshot

  • Bitcoin: $112,806, down 1.1%
  • Ether: $4,016, down 2.1%
  • Solana: $194.64, down 3.3%
  • Total crypto market cap: $3.8 trillion, down 1.4%

Asia is taking its cue from Wall Street. Tech optimism carried over after Microsoft struck a deal to let OpenAI restructure as a public benefit corporation while taking a 27% stake, and that lifted sentiment across the region.

You can see it in the price action, as MSCI Asia ex-Japan nudged higher, Japan’s Nikkei jumped more than 1% to fresh records, and Korea’s Kospi hit an all-time high thanks in part to upbeat results from SK Hynix, a key Nvidia supplier.

Futures are mixed into Europe and the US, with Nasdaq a touch firmer and Euro Stoxx 50 a bit softer.

Fed Rate Cut Looms as Markets Brace for Policy Signals on Liquidity

The real hinge today is rates. Markets have almost fully priced a 25-basis-point Fed cut. The dollar has eased on the view that more cuts could follow, and traders will listen closely for any hint that the Fed might slow or stop balance-sheet runoff, which would matter for liquidity.

What to watch from the Fed

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce a rate cut today as the two-day FOMC meeting wraps up. The meeting runs Oct. 28–29, with Powell set to release the decision today at 2 pm ET, followed by a press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

Markets will parse the statement and Q&A for guidance on the path of rates and quantitative tightening.

Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget, described the Fed’s expected 25-basis-point rate cut to a range of 3.75% to 4% as a move that could inject fresh liquidity into crypto markets.

“Easing borrowing costs typically boost risk appetite, and this could channel fresh capital into assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, sparking 5%–10% short-term rallies,” he said. “As investors seek higher returns, we may also see capital rotation from safer assets into major altcoins like SOL and XRP, reinforcing crypto’s appeal as both a growth play and inflation hedge.”

BOJ Decision, Fed Rate and Big-Tech Results Form This Week’s Macro Crosscurrents

In FX, the yen firmed about 0.3% after US officials amped up warnings about Japan’s ultra-low rates. The Bank of Japan is up tomorrow, and most expect no change.

Earnings add another layer. We’re heading into the busiest stretch with Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta all reporting, exactly the balance sheets that have steadied risk this year.

For crypto desks, those same macro levers decide the next move, the rate path, the tone of US-China talks, and mega-cap results.

With Bitcoin hovering under $113K, the question is whether a dovish Fed and tech strength can restart the bid, or if traders stay cautious until the dust settles.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?
2025-10-26 11:45:21
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
France Stuns Europe: Lawmakers Adopt Bitcoin and Ban Digital Euro
2025-10-28 21:45:42
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-28 13:23:27
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,010,567,744,885
5.01
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?
2025-10-26 11:45:21
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
France Stuns Europe: Lawmakers Adopt Bitcoin and Ban Digital Euro
2025-10-28 21:45:42
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-28 13:23:27
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Western Union’s Dollar-Backed Stablecoin Is Coming to Solana — Here’s the Rollout Plan
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-29 04:20:13
Bitcoin News
France Stuns Europe: Lawmakers Adopt Bitcoin and Ban Digital Euro
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-28 21:45:42
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors