Whales Buy BTC on the Dip and Continue to FOMO into Pepe Unchained, Over $11.9M Raised

Notably, $85,000 of this influx came from just two wallet addresses, signaling that whales are aggressively acquiring $PEPU while the project is still in presale.

Whales have seized the opportunity to accumulate more Bitcoin ($BTC) as the cryptocurrency slid to $55,500 on Tuesday.

At the same time, these major investors have also turned their attention to the latest and best iteration of Pepe, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).

In just two days, the presale for Pepe Unchained has raised an additional $400,000, bringing the total funding to over $11.9 million and placing the $12 million milestone within reach in the next few hours.

Furthermore, the surge in investor interest highlights the increasing awareness of Pepe Unchained in the crypto market.

Its Layer 2 chain, which brings faster and cheaper transactions to Pepe ownership, holds a strong bid against its predecessor, Pepe ($PEPE), to become the leading froggy meme coin in the industry.

Investors continue to rush to Pepe Unchained’s presale to secure the token at its discounted rate.

One $PEPU is currently worth $0.0094982 but will soon jump to $0.00953620 in less than 35 hours as the presale wraps up another funding round.

So despite September being historically the worst month for crypto, the influx of capital into $BTC and $PEPU suggests that investors are positioning themselves for a more thrilling Q4, which is traditionally the strongest period for crypto.

One crypto whale purchased BTC worth $19 million

Bitcoin took a 2.77% dive on Tuesday, nearly erasing its gains from Monday.

But amid the downturn, whales are actively buying the dip.

One whale wallet added $19 million to its five-day buying spree, bringing its total BTC purchases to $136 million. This increased its total holdings to 8,881 BTC, valued at $523 million, according to Lookonchain data.

This whale bought 322.37 $BTC($19M) again 1 hour ago.



He bought 2,322.37 $BTC($136M) in 5 days and currently holds 8,881 $BTC($523M).



Address:

3G98jSULfhrES1J9HKfZdDjXx1sTNvHkhN pic.twitter.com/JcdZGaqYJy — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 3, 2024

Another whale, dubbed “Mr. 100” by crypto influencer Lark Davis, bought 300 BTC on the same day, worth around $17 million.

These moves underscore that big investors are indeed ramping up their exposures for expectations of better months ahead.

But as mentioned, it’s not just Bitcoin in every dip detective’s mind.

Pepe Unchained is becoming increasingly more popular, week by week, and has also seen its fair share of relatively substantial purchases for a project that just celebrated its third month of existence.

One transaction involved the purchase of 24.4 ETH, valued at $56,289.81, while another involved 10.8 ETH, worth $25,990.65.

Ethereum Transaction Hash (Txhash) Details | Etherscan

However, this isn’t the first time Pepe Unchained has caught the attention of whales. In July, nearly $200,000 was invested in $PEPU by just a single wallet address.

It appears whales are also feeling the market’s demand for a Pepe without the age-old Ethereum constraints to ownership (e.g. high gas fees, slow transactions), resulting in the project’s presale funding reaching record-breaking levels.

$PEPU’s road to 100x gains might be sooner than anticipated

Pepe Unchained’s 100x potential is rooted in its proprietary blockchain, which the project has hinted is nearing launch.

According to its website, the Layer 2 launch will occur after the presale concludes, suggesting that development may be approaching completion.

Pepe Unchained’s Layer 2 not only addresses the quirks of Ethereum-based Pepe ownership but also positions itself as a new meme coin launchpad for other tokens with similar memetic appeal, all while leveraging the underlying security of the Ethereum blockchain.

While September may be the most challenging month for crypto, Pepe Unchained’s bullish prospects align with an anticipated stronger Q4 for the industry.

This is especially true if $PEPU secures a listing on major exchanges – something that seems increasingly likely given the attention it has already garnered.

Trusted crypto education platform 99Bitcoins supports this price projection for $PEPU and provides further details in the video below:

Follow the smart money: Why investing in Pepe Unchained now could be a strategic move

The key to making significant gains in the crypto space is often tracking where the smart money is flowing.

Whales, with their substantial influence over market liquidity, are crucial indicators of market trends. Their investment decisions can impact crypto prices significantly due to their control over a large portion of market liquidity.

Additionally, whales may be businesses or exchanges with deeper insights than the average investor.

Therefore, monitoring their moves, mainly when they invest in new projects like Pepe Unchained, can provide valuable signals about potential opportunities.

Your morning with Pepe Unchained.



Pure bliss.🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nC9TWBXfWN — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) September 3, 2024

If you’ve been tracking the smart money flowing into Pepe Unchained, now is your opportunity to get involved.

Visit the project’s website, connect your wallet, and purchase $PEPU using ETH, USDT, or BNB. Credit card payments are also accepted.

Pepe Unchained has undergone comprehensive audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, confirming that its smart contract is secure and free of critical issues.

Join the Pepe Unchained community on X and Telegram to be updated on the latest news and developments surrounding Pepe Unchained.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.