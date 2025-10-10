Vitalik Buterin Dumps Free Meme Coins Again, Cashes $96K on Uniswap

Buterin has consistently rejected memecoins sent to him without consent, viewing them as speculative distractions rather than legitimate innovations.

Journalist Hassan Shittu
Last updated: October 10, 2025

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has once again drawn attention to his on-chain activity after selling several meme coins he received for free, converting them into 22.14 ETH, roughly $96,000, on decentralized exchange Uniswap.

According to blockchain data, the transactions took place on October 10, 2025. Buterin’s wallet sold 40.25 billion SPURDO, 10.31 billion MARVIN, and six trillion DOJO tokens through Uniswap’s Universal Router.

The swaps were executed within minutes, converting the tokens directly into ETH.

Shortly after completing the trades, Buterin moved 70 ETH, worth around $304,000, to a new wallet linked to the Methuselah Foundation.

The foundation later transferred the funds through Railgun, a privacy-focused protocol known for shielding transaction details.

The meme coins sold were community-distributed tokens that Buterin had not actively acquired. This stands on his long-standing policy of selling or donating unsolicited tokens sent to his “vitalik.eth” wallet, which developers often use for publicity and legitimacy.

Buterin Offloads Airdropped Meme Coins, Citing Ongoing Opposition to Speculative Hype

The Ethereum co-founder, however, has repeatedly criticized the practice, describing unsolicited airdrops as disruptive and unnecessary.

In previous instances, he has stated that any tokens sent to him without consent would either be sold or donated to charitable causes.

This latest move echoes similar activity seen in 2021 and 2023, when Buterin sold or donated various meme tokens, including SHIBA INU and AKITA, that were airdropped to him.

Those actions at the time led to significant price volatility in the affected tokens, as traders reacted swiftly to his transactions.

SPURDO and MARVIN are among several meme-driven projects inspired by internet culture.

MARVIN, themed around Elon Musk’s dog, focuses on community building and charitable causes such as animal rescue.

SPURDO, on the other hand, is based on a Finnish internet meme character. Both tokens saw a brief spike in attention following their creation, but trading activity has largely depended on social media trends and market sentiment.

Market watchers say that Buterin’s recent sale may exert short-term pressure on these meme coins, though it is unlikely to have a lasting impact beyond community reactions.

His consistent approach to handling unsolicited tokens also reinforces his long-standing stance against speculative hype that leverages his name or Ethereum’s reputation.

Notably, Buterin’s broader goal is to redirect meme coin energy toward positive-sum social impact. In October 2024, he donated 10 billion tokens to an organization developing anti-airborne-disease technology, and in August 2024, he contributed animal-themed tokens to the Effective Altruism Funds’ Animal Welfare Fund.

🧬 @VitalikButerin has liquidated nearly $1 million worth of meme coins, using the proceeds to support his Kanro charity.#VitalikButerin #CryptoPhilanthropyhttps://t.co/dhWHWHvzES — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 6, 2025

Earlier in January 2025, Buterin liquidated $2.5M in meme coins and transferred $984,000 in USDC to his Kanro biotech fund, which supports biotechnology and public health research.

The Ethereum co-founder’s on-chain activity has been a frequent subject of analysis. In 2024, his wallet sold a total of 950 ETH, worth about $2.28 million, in several batches, a pattern that observers said was likely structured to minimize price impact.

While Buterin has not publicly commented on the latest meme coin sales, his actions continue to show the transparency of blockchain transactions and the challenges that come with being a high-profile figure in the crypto ecosystem.

Vitalik Buterin Tests New Privacy Tool as Ethereum Struggles Below Key Resistance

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin recently tested Hinkal’s new “Invisible Wallet,” a privacy-focused tool designed to conceal on-chain activity.

🔐 Analysts say Hinkal’s privacy wallet might be a breakthrough for personal security on-chain, but warn it’s no silver bullet against determined attackers.#Privacy #Blockchain #Cryptohttps://t.co/2SfDIpKz9F — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 15, 2025

The test comes amid a rise in crypto-related hacks, which totaled $163 million in August alone, according to PeckShield. Over the past five years, investors have lost more than $4 billion in targeted attacks.

Hinkal’s wallet aims to protect large holders by masking transactions without breaching compliance rules. CEO Giorgi Koreli called blockchain transparency a “bug,” arguing that total visibility of assets, over $4 trillion globally, exposes users to risk.

“Privacy-preserving wallets are the future,” Koreli said, noting that surveillance-driven systems undermine user freedom.

Blockchain data shows Buterin sent 0.01 ETH (about $44) using Hinkal’s tool in late August. While the transaction was recorded, further internal details were hidden, demonstrating the wallet’s anonymizing function.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market performance has softened. ETH fell nearly 2% in 24 hours to around $4,357 and 3% over the week, even as trading volume climbed 15%, CoinMarketCap data shows.

Analysts, including Ali Martinez, have identified the $4,000–$4,800 range as a “danger zone,” where multiple rallies have historically met heavy sell pressure.

I wasn't lying when I told you $4,000–$4,800 is a danger zone for Ethereum $ETH! https://t.co/KlHhiUGo91 pic.twitter.com/SlR9lV7HAY — Ali (@ali_charts) October 10, 2025

Technically, ETH remains in a long-term uptrend but faces weakening short-term momentum. Analysts warn that losing the $4,000 support could trigger a deeper correction toward $3,400, though the overall bullish structure remains intact for now.