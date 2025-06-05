US Authorities Seize 145 Darknet Domains, Crypto Linked to Biden Cash – What’s Happening?
The US law enforcement has seized crypto linked to BidenCash, the infamous dark web marketplace, accused of selling over 15 million stolen credit cards and personal data.
The international operation took down around 145 darknet and traditional internet domains associated with the marketplace.
BidenCash generated over $17 million in revenue during its operations that started in 2022, the US Attorney’s Office statement noted.
Further, the marketplace also sold compromised credentials that could be used to access computers without authorization.
BidenCash Charged Fee for Every Transaction
The BidenCash domain carries an official notice that informs users that the domain has been seized by U.S. law enforcement. The operation is led by the United States Secret Service (USSS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Additionally, these agencies were supported in the operation by the Dutch National Police (Politie), the nonprofit security organisation, The Shadowserver Foundation and Searchlight Cyber.
“Clearnet domain “/bidencash.asia” and onion (which now redirects to “/bidencash.usssdomainseizure.com”) displays a seizure banner,” wrote security researcher g0njxa.
During the operation, BidenCash administrators “charged a fee” for each transaction, while enabling over 117,000 customers to buy stolen credit cards.
“Between October 2022 and February 2023, the BidenCash marketplace published 3.3 million individual stolen credit cards for free to promote the use of their services,” the DOJ noted.
Besides, researchers have long warned about BidenCash, which initially started offering over 1 million stolen card numbers in October 2022.
Law Enforcement Ramps Up Dark Web Crackdowns
US authorities have been working on a growing list of dark web enforcement actions, targeting criminal networks that involves crypto.
In May, Europol, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies from 10 countries, successfully carried out Operation RapTor. It targeted dark web fentanyl sales, arresting hundreds involved in illicit transactions involving crypto.
Additionally, the DOJ recently seized over $24 million in cryptocurrency from a Russian national accused of developing and operating the Qakbot malware.
