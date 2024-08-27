Toncoin Community On Pavel Durov Arrest: $TON and $REDO Price To Explode If Released?

Are The Open Network coins primed to explode if Telegram boss Pavel Durov is released from police custody?

Toncoin ($TON) and Resistance Dog ($REDO) are primed to explode if Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is released again after his surprise arrest in Paris on Saturday.

Durov faces alleged charges of “enabling fraud, drug trafficking, organised crime, promotion of terrorism and cyberbullying.” Authorities suggest Durov wasn’t doing enough to moderate user behaviour on the privacy-enabled messaging app, which played a central role in recent race riots across the UK.

Telegram Issues First Official Statement on Durov's Detention



Telegram has issued its first official statement regarding the detention of CEO Pavel Durov, whose status remains unclear amid French authorities' reported lack of cooperation with the Russian embassy. The statement,… https://t.co/kOTjZrhf0Z pic.twitter.com/xdobD31E39 — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) August 25, 2024

The $13.75 billion market cap Toncoin ($TON) is the eleventh biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It was originally part of Telegram, but spun out in 2020 after the US SEC said Telegram’s involvement in crypto may constitute a breach of federal securities laws.



$TON has followed market leader Bitcoin ($BTC) downward today.

Are The Open Network Coins About To Rally?

In the last 24 hours, Toncoin’s native $TON token shed 3.8% of its value to trade at $5.43 as of this writing. Its current price reflects a seven-day depreciation of 20.6%.

The over-a-trillion-dollar Bitcoin shed 2.4% of its value overnight, but actually grew 2.7% to its current price of $62,401.

Meanwhile, The Open Network’s biggest meme coin, Resistance Dog ($REDO) is now pumping after Ton developers changed their profile pictures to the meme coin avatar following Durov’s arrest. At its current price of $0.682, $REDO is now 98.5% more valuable than it was this time last Tuesday.

Should Durov get released, bot $REDO and $TON are likely to get a push, although it is not likely it will be enough to increase the assets’ values in the long-term.

Toncoin has failed to hold $7 from late July onwards. Recent crashes have bottomed the price just north of $5, and any positive news for the Telegram could see it getting a solid foothold on $7 and consolidating its price for some further gains.

A healthy relative strength index (RSI) of 48 and rising should head off any further price losses today.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.