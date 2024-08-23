Sun Token Price Explodes 50% – Is Billionaire Justin Sun About to Trigger the Next Big Crypto Boom?

The price of a new meme coin called Sun Token (SUN), which was issued seemingly in honor of Tron (TRX) blockchain founder Justin Sun, has exploded in the last few days.

The SUN token price was last up nearly 50% in 24 hours, per DEXTools, taking its gain on the week to over 200%.

That gives the meme coin a now whopping market cap of over $640 million. That would rank it as the 6th largest meme coin on CoinMarketCap.

The Sun Token price’s explosion coincides with the sensational launch of a new meme coin deployment protocol on Tron called Sun Pump.

Could Justin Sun’s latest meme coin deployment dApp be about to trigger the next big crypto boom?

As Sun Token Price Explodes, Is the Next Crypto Boom Here?

Since the protocols launch just over one week ago, Tron users have issued nearly 34,000 new meme coins on Tron, per a Dune dashboard.

During those days, the protocol raised fees of over 13.6 million TRX.

That’s fees of more than $2 million at the current TRX price of $0.158.

The surge in meme coin trading, which has sent the Sun Token price souring, has had a positive impact on the broader Tron ecosystem.

Per DeFi Llama, Tron’s daily revenues hit a record high this week, above $5 million.

And that has helped lift TRX. Last, just under $0.158, TRX is up 17% this week and closing in on its 2021 highs at $0.18.

Justin Sun’s new meme coin protocol is a copycat of a viral Solana protocol called pump.fun.

While Sun’s successful new protocol launch might not be the catalyst for a new crypto boom, it will certainly help fuel the meme coin mania.

Meme coin season may be about to heat up even more in the wake of the Fed’s announcement that a series of rate cuts are coming.

TRX is well positioned to continue rallying thanks to an improving macro backdrop and strong on-chain fundamentals.

But TRX probably won’t exceed 3x from current levels in the coming years.

