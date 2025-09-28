Samson Mow: Nations Are Entering the ‘Suddenly’ Phase of Bitcoin Adoption

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Last updated: September 28, 2025

Countries are accelerating their Bitcoin adoption plans after years of hesitation, according to Jan3 CEO Samson Mow.

Key Takeaways: Samson Mow says countries are shifting from gradual to sudden Bitcoin adoption, with panic-buying likely on the horizon.

The US has signed an executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve but hasn’t started buying yet.

Mow believes the current Bitcoin bull cycle is delayed, possibly extending into 2026.

Speaking on the What Bitcoin Did podcast, Mow said governments are shifting from slow, cautious steps to more decisive moves.

“I think we’re on the tail end of gradually, and we’re at the beginning phases of suddenly,” Mow told host Danny Knowles.

“These things happen very quickly… literally gradually then suddenly.” He believes the world is approaching a point where national governments begin panic-buying Bitcoin to avoid being left behind.

Trump Signed the Order, But US Hasn’t Started Buying Bitcoin Yet

Mow pointed to the United States as a key example. While President Donald Trump has already signed an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the government has not yet begun actively accumulating BTC.

However, Mow noted that the US is “pushing forward” with its acquisition strategy and advancing the Bitcoin Act.

Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn recently said it’s likely the U.S. will formalize its Bitcoin reserve by the end of the year. As of now, the U.S. government holds 198,012 BTC, according to Bitbo data.

The concept of nation-state Bitcoin adoption has picked up momentum throughout the year. In January, Fidelity Digital Assets predicted more governments and sovereign wealth funds would begin positioning themselves in Bitcoin.

Despite this, Bitcoin’s price action in 2025 hasn’t matched expectations. “We should have had a bull run already,” Mow said. “Like a massive run up.” He believes the current cycle is delayed and could extend into 2026.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $109,400, down nearly 2% over the past month. Analysts continue to debate whether the traditional four-year cycle still applies in a market shaped by ETFs, institutional inflows, and growing state-level interest.

Just three months ago, Mow said a $1 million Bitcoin price was “a given… maybe this year, maybe next year.” That timeline may now be shifting, but the larger trend, he insists, remains intact.

$1M Bitcoin in 2026 Would Signal US Economic Crisis

As reported, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has pushed back on predictions that Bitcoin could hit $1 million in the near term, warning that such a move would likely reflect a collapse in the US economy rather than a crypto success story.

“People who cheer for the million-dollar Bitcoin price next year, I was like, guys, it only gets there if we’re in such a shitty place domestically,” Novogratz told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast last week.

“I’d rather have a lower Bitcoin price in a more stable United States than the opposite.”

Novogratz explained that extreme currency devaluations often fuel demand for alternative safe havens, and Bitcoin, often dubbed digital gold, becomes a hedge against economic turmoil.

However, he cautioned that such conditions would come at the expense of civil society.

Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures.

The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.