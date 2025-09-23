Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE on Track to Flip SHIB – Second-Biggest Meme Coin Incoming?
PEPE continues to respect a triangle pattern forming since March, putting PEPE price predictions on track to challenge the second-largest meme coin.
The gap has been narrowing for months. Over the past year, PEPE has gained 20%, while SHIB has slipped 17%, showing diverging momentum.
Now, Pepe sits just 77% away from flipping Shiba Inu in market cap, a credible scenario as catalysts stack in its favor.
The macro narrative adds fuel. September inflation has cooled to 2.18%, strengthening the case for continued interest rate cuts, though today’s FED speech stands to spur volatility.
With markets pricing in another 0.50% of easing before year-end, macro conditions provide a strong backbone for an explosive run, stimulating demand for risk assets like Pepe.
And under the SEC’s freshly approved generic listing standards, Pepe now qualifies for the fast-track toward spot crypto ETF approval, opening the door to potential exposure in TradFi markets.
Pepe Price Prediction: Could PEPE Flip SHIB Soon?
The early week correction has affirmed the lower boundary of the 6-month symmetrical triangle pattern, further validating the bullish setup as it approaches its apex.
Momentum indicators point to this as a potential reversal point. The RSI has stabilized at 40 after a sharp pullback from near-overbought territory, suggesting easing sell pressure.
Caution remains, however, as the MACD continues to widen its gap below the signal line. Without cooling in the coming days, this could hint at a more sustained downtrend.
If buyers mount another breakout attempt, $0.0000125 is the key threshold to flip into support. Success would confirm the pattern and unlock higher targets.
The breakout path points first to Pepe’s December high around $0.000028 for a 200% gain. Fully realized, the setup eyes $0.00005 for a 400% move from current levels.
Such a run would put Pepe well ahead of Shiba Inu in market cap, though this outcome likely depends on new demand drivers like rate cuts, corporate treasury adoption, and spot ETFs.
