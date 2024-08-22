Pepe Coin Poised for a 61% Surge: Is a Bullish Breakout Around the Corner?

As the Pepe Coin (PEPE) price consolidates below $0.0000080, analysts are starting to predict that a bullish breakout could be around the corner, with some going as far as predicting a 61% rally back to July highs at $0.000013.

For now, the Pepe Coin price remains stuck in a downtrend since its May peak.

It also recently fell below its 200DMA, which was last at $0.0000085 and acting as resistance.

However, the bears shouldn’t declare victory.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to give the green light for a series of interest rate cuts tomorrow.

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Mohamed El-Erian explains the three things he wants to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at this week’s Jackson Hole economic symposium https://t.co/Dcu3EzbnAP pic.twitter.com/sD8BOtzmlr — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) August 22, 2024

Pepe Coin Breakout Around the Corner?

Lower US interest rates mean better liquidity conditions are around the corner.

And as that new liquidity starts to flow, it often looks for a home in riskier assets.

That could be the trigger for a new meme coin season.

And, as a leading meme coin, Pepe Coin is perfectly positioned to benefit.

A retest of the upper bounds of the current downtrend in the $0.000011 area could be coming soon.

And a break above here would set up an imminent retest of the July highs around $0.000013.

That would mark a 61% pump from current levels.

But don’t expect a liquidity-fueled meme coin rally to stop there.

Pepe Coin and other major meme coins could quickly surge to fresh record highs, even going as far as 2-3x above their record price.

Pepe Coin is certainly one of the best cryptos to buy now, although meme coins are not for the faint-hearted.

Exciting New Pepe Alternative to Consider

Pepe Coin has a lot of upside potential. Perhaps as much as 10x.

But some meme coin investors are hunting bigger returns. Indeed, many are looking for that rags-to-riches 100x investment.

A new Pepe Coin alternative called Pepe Unchained (PEPU) could be just the ticket.

Pepe Unchained is a new Ethereum layer-2 protocol that is currently in presale, having already raised nearly $10 million.

Here’s why analysts at Cryptonews.com rate it as one of their best presale picks.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.