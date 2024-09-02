New Shiba Inu Project Could Explode – Holders Predict Up to 4,987% Gains

Author Joel Frank Author Joel Frank About Author Since graduating with a degree in economics from the University of Birmingham in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. He firmly believes that emerging crypto technology... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 2, 2024 12:27 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

An exciting new Shiba Inu project is all the rage right now, with analysts predicting that its token could post 50x or 4,987% gains.

The project in question is called Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), a Wild West-themed play-to-earn (P2E) Shiba Inu dog meme coin.

$SHIBASHOOT isn’t your average memecoin. 💯



It combines innovation and strategy with a Wild West theme. 🤩



Join us for fun events and a clear path to value! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JW1vRcBbu1 — shibashootout (@shibashootout) August 26, 2024

The new Shiba Inu project’s game has already launched on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

However, to power its ongoing development and marketing drive, Shiba Shootout is conducting an exciting presale of its native SHIBASHOOT token.

And the presale has been. Blockbuster success strong momentum, raising over $1 million in early investment.

As the presale gains momentum, crypto experts are coming out in droves to back the new Shiba Inu project.

Popular presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks the coin has 10x potential.

ClayBro, meanwhile, told his 130,000 YouTube subscribers that new Shiba Inu project Shiba Shootout could make millionaires and is poised for 20x gains.

Analysts at Cryptonews.com are also big fans of the new ICO, ranking it amongst their best presales to buy now.

Learn More Here

New Shiba Inu Project Shiba Shootout – Also a Passive Income Gem?

35% of the SHIBASHOOT token supply is up for grabs during the presale.

20%, meanwhile, has been reserved for staking rewards.

That means that not only is SHIBASHOOT one of the most promising P2E project’s out there, but it is also a passive income gem.

Presale investors can immediately stake their tokens for around 879% APY yields, per the official website.

At those yields, a presale investor can double their SHIBASHOOT bag in as little as a few weeks.

For potential buyers, joining the presale is easy. Just hop over to the Shiba Shootout website, connect your wallet, and bag $SHIBASHOOT using ETH, USDT, or BNB. Bank cards are also accepted.

Before the presale ends, prospective investors are encouraged to join their peers in this exciting new GameFi project. But act quickly – $SHIBASHOOT tokens are selling fast.

Connect with new Shiba Inu project Shiba Shootout on X and Telegram for timely updates.

Stay updated and engaged! 💯🤩



Connect with our community for the newest news and updates. 📲🗞️



Jump in the fun! 🚀 https://t.co/jCeu7XMBqR pic.twitter.com/42d9unN3KX — shibashootout (@shibashootout) August 28, 2024

Visit Shiba Shootout Now

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.