BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
ETH $4,282.78 0.44%
SOL $185.02 1.07%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.97%
SHIB $0.000012 0.36%
DOGE $0.21 1.06%
XRP $2.90 -0.29%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.86
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 21, 2025 – Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Key Levels as Demand Cools, CeFi Tokens Rally

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 21. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
LIVE Crypto News Today Latest Updates for August 21 2025

Crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin climbing back to $114,000 after dipping below $113,000 yesterday. Ethereum surged more than 4% in the past 24 hours, reclaiming $4,300. Sector-wide gains ranged between 2% and 6%, led by CeFi’s 6.35% rally, where OKB soared nearly 49% while BNB, BGB, and GT also saw strong jumps. DeFi and Meme tokens followed with 6% and 5.8% gains, respectively, though Mantle slipped 5% after earlier rallies.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,059,183,824,958
-3.75
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Brazil Debates Massive $19B Strategic Bitcoin Reserve — Will It Challenge Dollar Dominance?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-21 14:45:52
Features
Jackson Hole Summit Will Be Crucial Test for Bitcoin
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-08-21 14:40:19
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors