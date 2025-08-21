[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 21, 2025 – Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Key Levels as Demand Cools, CeFi Tokens Rally
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 21. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin climbing back to $114,000 after dipping below $113,000 yesterday. Ethereum surged more than 4% in the past 24 hours, reclaiming $4,300. Sector-wide gains ranged between 2% and 6%, led by CeFi’s 6.35% rally, where OKB soared nearly 49% while BNB, BGB, and GT also saw strong jumps. DeFi and Meme tokens followed with 6% and 5.8% gains, respectively, though Mantle slipped 5% after earlier rallies.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22,
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32,
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22,
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32,
More Articles
in numbers
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors