[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 21, 2025 – Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Key Levels as Demand Cools, CeFi Tokens Rally

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 21. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin climbing back to $114,000 after dipping below $113,000 yesterday. Ethereum surged more than 4% in the past 24 hours, reclaiming $4,300. Sector-wide gains ranged between 2% and 6%, led by CeFi’s 6.35% rally, where OKB soared nearly 49% while BNB, BGB, and GT also saw strong jumps. DeFi and Meme tokens followed with 6% and 5.8% gains, respectively, though Mantle slipped 5% after earlier rallies.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

