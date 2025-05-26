BTC $110,196.29 0.99%
Japan’s Remixpoint Announces $7M Bitcoin Purchase, Raising Total Holdings to $84M

Adoption Bitcoin Japan
Japanese energy company Remixpoint announced plans to purchase $7 million worth BTC, raising total holdings to $84 million.
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Japan’s Remixpoint Announces $7M Bitcoin Purchase, Raising Total Holdings to $84M

Remixpoint, a Japanese-listed energy software firm, has approved the purchase of an additional ¥1 billion ($7 million) in Bitcoin, bringing its total cryptocurrency holdings to approximately ¥12 billion ($84 million), the company announced on May 26 following a board resolution.

According to the announcement, the new BTC purchase is separate from the 4.4 billion yen that Remixpoint intends to invest in crypto using funds raised via its 24th stock acquisition rights issuance, which includes an exercise price revision clause. That offering, announced on May 19, is part of a broader fundraising effort of up to 5.6 billion yen.

The company said that timing of the purchase will be determined based on market conditions.

Remixpoint Reported a Net Loss of 593M Yen In Valuation Losses to Crypto

In its latest earnings report for the fiscal year ending March 2025, the Japanese company posted a net loss of 593 million yen ($4.1M), reversing the previous year’s profit. The loss was mainly driven by valuation declines in its crypto investment business, which ramped up in November 2024.

Remixpoint, a Japanese software development company that researches energy management systems, began investing in crypto in September 2024. It initially bought Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum and Avalanche. The firm also holds XRP, Dogecoin and other digital assets as part of its “Policy for Crypto Asset Purchase and Risk Management.” The company made its last purchase on May 15 by acquiring 500 million yen ($3.5M) worth BTC.

Institutions Race to Hoard Bitcoin

Another Japan-listed firm, Metaplanet, has seen its shares rise over 15-fold since adopting a Bitcoin treasury strategy. The stock is up 101.7% in the past month alone. As of May 2025, the company holds 7,800 BTC worth over $855 million positioning it among the world’s largest publicly listed Bitcoin holders.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
