Japan’s Remixpoint Announces $7M Bitcoin Purchase, Raising Total Holdings to $84M

Japanese energy company Remixpoint announced plans to purchase $7 million worth BTC, raising total holdings to $84 million.

Author Jai Pratap Author Jai Pratap About Author Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: May 25, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Remixpoint, a Japanese-listed energy software firm, has approved the purchase of an additional ¥1 billion ($7 million) in Bitcoin, bringing its total cryptocurrency holdings to approximately ¥12 billion ($84 million), the company announced on May 26 following a board resolution.



According to the announcement, the new BTC purchase is separate from the 4.4 billion yen that Remixpoint intends to invest in crypto using funds raised via its 24th stock acquisition rights issuance, which includes an exercise price revision clause. That offering, announced on May 19, is part of a broader fundraising effort of up to 5.6 billion yen.

The company said that timing of the purchase will be determined based on market conditions.

Remixpoint Reported a Net Loss of 593M Yen In Valuation Losses to Crypto

In its latest earnings report for the fiscal year ending March 2025, the Japanese company posted a net loss of 593 million yen ($4.1M), reversing the previous year’s profit. The loss was mainly driven by valuation declines in its crypto investment business, which ramped up in November 2024.

Remixpoint, a Japanese software development company that researches energy management systems, began investing in crypto in September 2024. It initially bought Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum and Avalanche. The firm also holds XRP, Dogecoin and other digital assets as part of its “Policy for Crypto Asset Purchase and Risk Management.” The company made its last purchase on May 15 by acquiring 500 million yen ($3.5M) worth BTC.

Institutions Race to Hoard Bitcoin

Another Japan-listed firm, Metaplanet, has seen its shares rise over 15-fold since adopting a Bitcoin treasury strategy. The stock is up 101.7% in the past month alone. As of May 2025, the company holds 7,800 BTC worth over $855 million positioning it among the world’s largest publicly listed Bitcoin holders.