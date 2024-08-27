Final Countdown: 24 Hours Left to Join ICO of Base’s Shiba Inu, Base Dawgz

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), with its multi-chain capabilities, is positioned to be the leading Shiba Inu on the Base chain. The ICO is in its final 24 hours, offering a discounted price before major exchange listings.

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The clock is seriously ticking for investors to get in early on the Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) ICO, as there are only 24 hours left in its fundraising campaign.

Base Dawgz is shaping up to be the Shiba Inu ($SHIB) of the Base chain, but it has multi-chain capabilities that allow it to be traded across Base, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and BSC.

Its blend of interoperability, Shiba Inu charm, and the rising popularity of the fast-growing Base chain are key reasons for attracting over $3 million in investment.

However, the opportunity to secure $DAWGZ at a discounted price of $0.008173 will end on Wednesday at 20:00 UTC.

For prospective contributors or investors looking to accumulate more $DAWGZ before major exchange listings, it is now or never to get ahead of the curve.

Base needs a Shiba Inu among its top meme coins, and that seat is reserved for Base Dawgz

Base chain’s top meme coin is Brett ($BRETT), Pepe’s ($PEPE) best friend who happens to live on Base rather than Ethereum.

The popularity of $BRETT stems from two main reasons: the fact that it’s pals with Pepe and the timing of its launch coinciding with Base’s explosive growth.

The Base chain, which started with under one million transactions just a year ago, has now quadrupled that figure to over 4 million, according to Growthepie data. This quick upsurge is attributed to Base being a Coinbase-conceived Ethereum L2, giving it access to an already over 98 million-user base.

Additionally, its reputation as a favored token launchpad – particularly for meme coins – owes to its faster transaction processing and lower costs, which challenges Solana.

Choosing to launch $BRETT on Base has turned out to be a brilliant move.

Riding the wave of the L2’s growth, $BRETT has not only become the official mascot for Base but has also rocketed to the top of the meme coin charts, landing in the seventh spot with an impressive $870 million market cap.

In this meme coin showdown, $BRETT is like the Base chain’s answer to Ethereum’s Pepe ($PEPE). So if Ethereum boasts $PEPE and Base has $BRETT, what’s the Base equivalent of another Ethereum top meme coin in $SHIB?

Base Shiba Inu ($BSHIB) can’t hold a candle to $DAWGZ in market cap alone, which means $DAWGZ the true Shiba Inu superstar on Base.

Last 24 hours to buy $DAWGZ before it’s too late

Should $DAWGZ become the Shiba Inu of the booming Base chain, it is poised for explosive growth. Its multi-chain capabilities contribute to this potential, which allows it to tap into the liquidity across all the chains where it can be traded.

This is why trusted crypto news outlet Crypto News on YouTube highlights $DAWGZ’s prospects for achieving 100x growth.

Imagine this: if $DAWGZ experiences a surge similar to $BRETT, a $1,000 investment in $BRETT early on would have soared to an impressive $728,844 today.

So, with only 24 hours left to join the presale, hurry and visit the Base Dawgz website and connect your wallet. You can choose from Base, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, or BSC networks.

Once you’ve selected your network, you can purchase tokens using Base (ETH, USDC), ETH (ETH/USDT), SOL, BSC (BNB/USDT), or AVAX.

Base Dawgz smart contract is fully audited by Solid Proof, with zero critical issues found.

For the latest updates and news, join Base Dawgz’s community on X and Telegram.

Don’t miss your chance to get in on $DAWGZ before its explosive growth takes off.

Visit Base Dawgz Now

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.