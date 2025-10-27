DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin Price Up 43% YoY As DOGE Breaks Resistance – Is $0.5 Coming in November 2025?

Doge ended the week right where it started, still sitting above that 0.20 level like it owns the place. It is not the top performer in the meme coins, but it is showing real strength after that nasty drop on October 10.

The market is waking up again with Bitcoin back over 115K while most alts are still dragging their feet.

Out of the big meme coins, Dogecoin is the only one showing green on the yearly chart. It is up 43 percent over the year and about 1% this week, pushing at that resistance once more, trying to break out.

Doge Price Prediction: Is $0.5 Coming in November 2025?

Source: DOGEUSD / TradingView

The Dogecoin price chart is showing a calm but important moment. The price bounced clean off that 0.20 zone, which has turned into a nice local support, and now buyers are trying to push it back toward 0.218, where the real fight starts.

If bulls manage to flip that level, the next big magnet is around 0.252, and a strong breakout there could send it toward the 0.27 highs again.

The RSI sitting around 59 shows the momentum is leaning bullish but not overheated, and MACD just barely flipped positive, so upside is possible but still needs a bit more conviction. If 0.20 fails to hold, though, Doge could slip back toward the 0.185 and even 0.18 range pretty quickly.

