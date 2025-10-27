BTC $115,118.34 1.36%
ETH $4,200.92 3.34%
SOL $201.28 1.33%
PEPE $0.0000072 0.22%
SHIB $0.000010 1.02%
DOGE $0.20 1.40%
XRP $2.68 2.59%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin Price Up 43% YoY As DOGE Breaks Resistance – Is $0.5 Coming in November 2025?

DOGE DOGE Price Dogecoin Meme Coins
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
DOGE Price Prediction

Doge ended the week right where it started, still sitting above that 0.20 level like it owns the place. It is not the top performer in the meme coins, but it is showing real strength after that nasty drop on October 10.

The market is waking up again with Bitcoin back over 115K while most alts are still dragging their feet.

Out of the big meme coins, Dogecoin is the only one showing green on the yearly chart. It is up 43 percent over the year and about 1% this week, pushing at that resistance once more, trying to break out.

Doge Price Prediction: Is $0.5 Coming in November 2025?

Source: DOGEUSD / TradingView

The Dogecoin price chart is showing a calm but important moment. The price bounced clean off that 0.20 zone, which has turned into a nice local support, and now buyers are trying to push it back toward 0.218, where the real fight starts.

If bulls manage to flip that level, the next big magnet is around 0.252, and a strong breakout there could send it toward the 0.27 highs again.

The RSI sitting around 59 shows the momentum is leaning bullish but not overheated, and MACD just barely flipped positive, so upside is possible but still needs a bit more conviction. If 0.20 fails to hold, though, Doge could slip back toward the 0.185 and even 0.18 range pretty quickly.

MAXI DOGE: The Better Dogecoin for This Cycle

Dogecoin is holding strong, but MAXI DOGE is where the real upside could be. The market is waking back up, and everyone knows what happens when meme coins start running. This cycle needs a fresh leader, and MAXI DOGE is stepping up.

MAXI DOGE brings the original meme energy that made DOGE famous, but with smarter tokenomics and actual rewards built in. Holders can stake and earn solid APY at 81% while still riding the hype. That means you are not just holding and waiting. Your bag works for you every day.

MAXI DOGE is still early and hungry. The community is growing fast, and whales are already sniffing around before the big move starts. The presale has raised over 3.80M now. When retail rotates into meme season again, MAXI DOGE could be the one that sends shockwaves across the market.

Dogecoin had its time. MAXI DOGE is built for this new cycle. Faster growth potential, better incentives, and a community that is ready to push it straight into the spotlight.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 15:55:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2045
1.40 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,102,198,923,540
4.09
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 15:55:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Canada Races to Finalize Stablecoin Rules Before Budget Reveal – Why?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-27 19:20:59
Press Releases
Toobit Reinforces Multi-Layered Security With SlowMist Full-Suite Testing
2025-10-27 19:05:54
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors