D’CENT Wallet Update Brings Portfolio Snapshot to Your Dashboard

Last updated: August 28, 2025

D’CENT Wallet has built a reputation as a secure and user-friendly solution for managing assets. The platform is renowned for its hardware and software wallets, which combine security with flexibility.

D’CENT is now introducing a new update that further enhances its services and your experience. The update introduces its portfolio features, which enable you to track your assets directly on the main screen, providing a quicker way to check on your investments.

The most important change is the integration of the portfolio snapshot into the main dashboard. With the new update, you’ll be greeted with a comprehensive overview of your assets as soon as you open the D’CENT Wallet app. You don’t have to dive into individual accounts to track your assets. This new addition transforms the homepage into a valuable resource that saves you time.

D’CENT has also improved performance tracking with a new graph that displays how your portfolio has evolved over time. You can select and track from one-day, seven-day, one-month, or one-year views.

It’s also possible to see the exact values and percentage changes by simply dragging a finger across the chart, making it easier to monitor both short-term fluctuations and long-term growth.

Another essential feature is the ability to toggle between viewing performance in U.S. dollars or in Bitcoin. For a lot of us, Bitcoin is the benchmark against which we measure all other assets. The option to switch between the two allows you to understand your portfolio in metrics that matter to you.

That’s not all; the update also takes customization to the next level. You can now hide or reveal the chart with a simple tap, keeping the home screen as minimal or as detailed as you prefer.

D’CENT has also improved privacy controls. Instead of the older eye-icon toggle, a tap on asset values now hides or reveals holdings.

By putting portfolio insights at the center of the user experience, D’CENT is looking to reduce friction and save users time.

If you’re a casual holder who only checks prices occasionally, you can see a clear overview within seconds, while a more active trader gains fast access to trends and insights that can help make the right decision.

D’CENT Wallet at a Glance

Unlike many cryptocurrency wallets that focus either on convenience or security, D’CENT strikes a balance between the two. The company offers a range of products to fit all kinds of needs.

The biometric hardware wallet, for instance, comes equipped with fingerprint authentication and an EAL5+ secure chip, offering top-notch protection along with ease of use through Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in OLED display.

If you prefer portability, the wallet card hardware is designed to fit in your pocket, measuring as slim as a credit card. It connects via NFC, which makes it a practical choice for those on the go.

D’CENT also provides a software wallet through its mobile app, which acts as the hub of the ecosystem. It is designed for everyday use and supports thousands of tokens across more than 70 blockchains.