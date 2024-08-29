Crypto Investors Surge to APES As It Gains 80% In 24 Hours

Step out of the way, Apecoin. There’s a new monkey in town—APES crypto has surged 80% in the past 24 hours. Let’s check it out.

In this article, explore the latest APES price prediction and also discover how the hottest meme coin launch of 2024 could be right under your nose with PEPU.

Nobody is talking about it.



Yet this token $APES is breaking ATH after ATH every single day.



I've been watching this token for a while. I'm yet to see a red day.



Absolute beast.#memecoins #olx #crypto #btc #binance $wif pic.twitter.com/cVpyt0SzY8 — X (@Xking332) August 29, 2024

APES crypto is exploding due to the current hype around Telegram crypto. APES fills the void for an exciting new GameFi-linked meme coin in the SOL Telegram ecosystem, which has powered it on a 3x move.

With strong backing from prominent call-channels and influences on Crypto X – let’s dig in.

APES Price Analysis: Can New Telegram Crypto Sustain Huge Rally?

As APES sits in strong bullish form, APES is currently trading at a market price of $0.03 (representing 24-hour 67.9%).

This comes as APES continues to hold its 3-day-long bullish uptick, which needs little explanation as price action holds tight in an ascendant trading channel.

Now standing at a $28M market cap, APES growth this week has been nothing less than impressive, especially given the unlocked liquidity pool of just $675k.

Nevertheless, buy pressure is strong in the order book, dominating transactions over the past 6 hours at 54% taker buys.

This bodes well and boosts confidence amid sustained high trading volume, representing an alluring $6.15m in the past four hours.

Yet, some warning signs appear from the RSI, which is severely overbought and overheating at 79.6 – suggesting a retracement could soon grip the chart.

For this reason, smart money investors are shifting their attention to a new Pepe-linked presale alongside the now-high market cap to secure better returns.

Pepe Unchained: Surges Past $11M Raised In a Stunning Breakout

Pepe Unchained is on a mission to revamp the Pepecoin ecosystem by launching an exclusive new high-speed, low-cost layer-2 blockchain.

No longer will PEPE be trapped on the slow and clunky ERC-20 token standard – a limitation that has suffocated the growth of a genuine Pepecoin ecosystem in the past year.

While Shiba Inu has shifted to Shibarium, Pepe has been left in the dust – stifled by the inability to deploy new fresh frog memes despite the rise of products such as Pump.fun and Sun.pump.

It’s clear then why investors are so excited about the potential of this new meme coin launch—after all, this is both a meme coin and a utility token—something significantly missing from the current market.

To stay current with the latest Pepe Unchained news, join Telegram and follow $PEPU on X.

