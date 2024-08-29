CoinPoker Partners with PokerCoaching to Offer $2,000 Weekly Freerolls

CoinPoker partners with PokerCoaching to offer weekly $2,000 freerolls.

Leading blockchain-powered poker platform CoinPoker has partnered with PokerCoaching.com, a premier poker training site that has trained over 120,000 players.

The new partnership underscores CoinPoker’s commitment to setting new standards in the online poker space. Earlier this month, it became the first platform to demonstrate unprecedented transparency by revealing its proof of reserves (PoR).

Now, through this collaboration, CoinPoker offers its users the opportunity to learn from top-tier professional poker players, enhancing and potentially making their gaming experience more lucrative.

In return, PokerCoaching provides its community exclusive access to $2,000 in weekly freerolls via CoinPoker, giving them a chance to play and win with virtually zero risk.

Registration for the weekly freerolls is every Sunday, with the next on September 1, 2024. The freerolls begin at 12:00 noon PT, and late registration is permitted until 1 pm PT.

Great news, you can now rebuy once @JonathanLittle inevitably knocks you out!😉 https://t.co/utXOOBMjHl — CoinPoker (@CoinPoker_OFF) August 22, 2024

Participants can sign up on the PokerCoaching.com registration page.

Coinpoker Places Great Emphasis on Customer Confidence and Satisfaction

CoinPoker has consistently prioritized user confidence and satisfaction.

As mentioned, the platform gained significant attention by revealing its on-chain proof of reserves, showing 105% of customer deposits held in a combination of hot and cold wallets. This level of transparency, usually associated with crypto exchanges, has made CoinPoker the first poker platform to adopt such a measure.

With over $17 million in client deposits, CoinPoker demonstrates its capability to cover all customer deposits, ensuring that customer funds are secure and accessible and giving them added peace of mind about their money.

Moreover, CoinPoker utilizes the vaults of leading digital asset security firm Fireblocks for secure asset storage. These vaults require multiple levels of authorization for any transaction, preventing any single individual from accessing or moving funds without consensus.

It also employs decentralized random number generator (RNG) software, verified through Ethereum’s Keccak-256 algorithm, to ensure randomness and fair play.

Such a high commitment to transparency, openness, and fairness has also attracted prominent figures such as Austrian former footballer-turned-poker-pro Mario Mosböck, who has joined CoinPoker as an official ambassador.

Mosböck cited the platform’s dedication to transparency as a major factor in his decision to get involved.

Coinpoker Also Prioritizes the Profitability of Its Players

CoinPoker’s latest partnership with PokerCoaching further exemplifies its commitment to putting customers’ best interests first.

PokerCoaching is a renowned name in the poker training industry, trusted by thousands of players for its comprehensive training resources.

The site offers live webinars and study sessions led by top coaches, interactive video quizzes, and exclusive content from its owner, Jonathan Little. This includes his acclaimed Masterclass on winning poker tournaments and cash games.

Little, an accomplished poker player with over $9 million in recorded earnings as of 2024, boasts titles such as the World Poker Tour’s Season VI Mirage Poker Showdown and Season VII Foxwoods World Poker Finals. He announced the partnership on X:

I HAVE SOME EXCITING NEWS!😊🔥



I have partnered with @CoinPoker_OFF to offer a weekly $2,000 freeroll for the @PokerCoaching_ community!❤️



No deposit required, but you MUST sign-up with the link below to be eligible for the freeroll! RTs appreciated!😊https://t.co/F9I4IYxkis pic.twitter.com/1uSbrvJTj2 — Jonathan Little (@JonathanLittle) July 12, 2024

CoinPoker will host the weekly freeroll events, which users can join simply by having a CoinPoker account. No deposit is required to participate in the PokerCoaching Invitational Freeroll.

To get started, users should sign up on CoinPoker and download its app, available on desktop for Windows and macOS, and on mobile for Android.

After setting up, users can search for PokerCoaching in the app to register for the freeroll.

New signups at CoinPoker are also eligible for a 100% up to 2000 USDT bonus on their first deposit.

