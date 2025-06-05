Cardano Price Prediction: Technical Points to Breakout – $10 Next?

In this Cardano price prediction we look at recent ecosystem announcements and the macro backdrop.

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 4, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 3.6% in the past month despite the latest pullback that the crypto market has experienced amid the White House’s hostilities with China on the trade front.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump highlighted that reaching an agreement with Beijing would be “extremely hard” while Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, commented that negotiations were a “bit stalled” at the moment.

This deteriorates the macroeconomic backdrop but may favor cryptocurrencies as an economic slowdown caused by higher-for-longer tariffs could prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

Lower rates result in higher liquidity for the financial markets in the near term and would favor a bullish Cardano price forecast.

We’re talking about potentially unlocking $1.5 trillion in DeFi opportunities – that’s the power of this new cross-chain era for Bitcoin and Cardano.



Together with @FairgateLabs, Input | Output has worked to make this possibility a reality thanks to our ongoing strategic… pic.twitter.com/YLwmBMYbTm — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) May 28, 2025

In addition, in late May, significant progress was made to expand Cardano’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem as the first Bitcoin-to-Cardano transaction involving Ordinals was successfully executed.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano project, emphasized that a full integration between these two powerful blockchains could unlock nearly $1.5 trillion in cross-chain trading volumes for the network.

This could be the beginning of a new era for Cardano that could result in significant upside potential ahead for its native asset ADA.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Could Retest $1 After Bullish Breakout of Falling Wedge

Cardano (ADA) encountered strong selling pressure at around $0.84 lately and proceeded to move lower, below the $0.70 level at some point in the past few days.

Trading volumes have been relatively stable in the past 24 hours as the token has booked a mild gain of 0.4%.

A falling wedge has formed as a result of the latest price action. This is a bullish setup that could deliver significant gains.

Momentum indicators seem to be improving as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now pointing upwards and appears to be heading to retest its 14-day moving average from below.

The price has dived below its short-term and long-term EMAs. Hence, it would need to jump above those resistances to move higher.

A successful breakout above the $0.70 level would favor a short-term Cardano price prediction of $1, especially if a bullish crossover between the 21-day and 200-day EMA occurs.

Apart from ADA, the best crypto presales of this year like SUBBD (SUBBD) offer significant upside potential to early buyers.

SUBBD (SUBBD) Raises $600,000 to Build the Best Content Distribution Platform for Creators

SUBBD (SUBBD) is a decentralized content distribution platform that aims to create a better environment for influencers to share their content and monetize their fan base.

Through the use of blockchain technology and the $SUBBD token, this platform will allow creators to keep a higher share of their earnings and eliminate the unfair bans that they have experienced in centralized alternatives like OnlyFans or YouTube.

Fans will benefit from buying the $SUBBD tokens as they will enjoy discounts, early access to new features, and custom requests.

Meanwhile, creators will get a say in the platform’s roadmap and moderation policies through this governance token and will get paid almost immediately through it.