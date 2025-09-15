Bitcoin Price Prediction: Warren Buffett-Style Fund Quietly Made $5 Billion From BTC – Is Wall Street Coming?

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 15, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading at $114,895 today, with a market cap of $2.28 trillion, and remains the most-watched digital asset. While retail traders receive all the headlines, one of the most conservative firms on Wall Street has quietly generated billions from its exposure to Bitcoin equities.

Capital Group, a 94-year-old mutual fund manager known for its steady hand, turned a $1 billion bet into more than $6 billion. Rather than purchasing Bitcoin directly, the firm invested in companies holding BTC on their balance sheets, commonly known as “Bitcoin treasuries.”

NEW: 🇺🇸 Capital Group turned $1B into $6B+ with its investments in Bitcoin treasury companies 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TYiOhz8swt — Roxom TV (@RoxomTV) September 15, 2025

Portfolio manager Mark Casey, who has been with the firm for 25 years, spearheaded the move. In a conversation with Andreessen Horowitz, Casey referred to Bitcoin as “one of the coolest things ever created,” underscoring his long-term conviction.

The biggest win came through Capital Group’s 2021 purchase of a $500 million stake in MicroStrategy, a software firm turned Bitcoin holding vehicle under Michael Saylor. At its peak, the stake ballooned to more than $6.2 billion as MicroStrategy’s stock surged over 2,200% in five years. Additional investments in Marathon Digital and Japan’s Metaplanet extended the fund’s Bitcoin-linked reach.

This strategy mirrors how institutions often approach commodities like oil or gold—focusing on scarcity and demand fundamentals without holding the asset directly.

Bitcoin Treasuries Continue to Expand

Corporate treasuries have made Bitcoin more appealing. According to BitcoinTreasuries.net, companies now hold over 1 million BTC worth over $117 billion.

MicroStrategy has 636,505 BTC, and Marathon Digital has 52,000 BTC. New entrants such as XXI and Bitcoin Standard Treasury are scaling aggressively. At the same time, firms like Semler Scientific and Metaplanet have announced ambitious goals to accumulate hundreds of thousands of BTC by 2027.

For institutions, treasuries offer an indirect yet regulated means of gaining exposure to Bitcoin without incurring custody risks. For retail and professional investors, the growing list of public companies holding Bitcoin has become a barometer of adoption.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Eye $119.5K

On the technical front, Bitcoin is stabilizing after breaking out of a descending channel that dominated late August. Price is consolidating just below the resistance at $116,000–$116,750, a zone reinforced by the 50-day EMA at $114,402.

📊 #Bitcoin is consolidating near $114,800, coiling just under the $116K–$116.7K resistance zone. The breakout above August’s descending channel has shifted momentum, with higher lows forming on the daily chart. RSI at 55 shows strength without being overbought. pic.twitter.com/auVpm6ptBf — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) September 15, 2025

A breakout above this ceiling would likely pave the way for $119,500, a level that has historically dictated trend continuation.

Momentum indicators support the bullish case. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 55, comfortably above neutral with no bearish divergence.

Recent candlesticks resemble spinning tops—indecision patterns that often precede continuation when paired with higher lows.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If buyers confirm control with a bullish engulfing candle above $116,750, targets extend to $122,200 and eventually $124,500. On the downside, losing $114,400 would risk a pullback toward $112,000 or even $108,250.

If bulls clear $116.7K, BTC could target $119.5K, then stretch to $122.2K–$124.5K. Failure to hold $114.4K risks retests at $112K and $108.2K. Trade setup: buy dips above $114.5K with stops under $112K. A clean move through $119.5K could set up a run toward $130K. #BTCUSD — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) September 15, 2025

For traders, the clean setup is to buy dips near $114,500 with protective stops under $112,000. Long-term investors may see a sustained move through $119,500 as the trigger for Bitcoin’s next advance, potentially setting the stage for a test of $130,000 in the quarters ahead.

Outlook: Capital Group’s $6B windfall underscores Bitcoin’s steady march into institutional finance. As traditional Wall Street funds start to get in, Bitcoin’s scarcity, liquidity, and adoption look more and more entrenched. For the markets, the question is no longer if institutions are coming, it’s how much more capital they will commit.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $16 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012925—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.