Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?

Quantum tech panic rises—Bitcoin price prediction hints at a looming bear market if encryption cracks sooner than expected.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 24, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading around $111,307, up 2.05% over the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion. Yet despite the modest rebound, analysts are raising concerns over a new risk that’s far bigger than macro cycles or regulation: quantum computing.

Crypto analyst Charles Edwards warns that unless Bitcoin upgrades its cryptography soon, possibly within a year, the network could face its worst bear market in history.

Speaking at Token 2049, Edwards highlighted two rising threats:

Growing exposure of corporate treasuries to digital assets.

Accelerating progress in quantum computing that could compromise blockchain security itself.

How Quantum Computing Could Break BTC

Bitcoin relies on elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) to secure transactions and wallet ownership. Quantum computers could theoretically crack ECC using algorithms that can compute private keys from public ones, effectively unlocking BTC wallets in minutes.

Research cited by Edwards suggests that roughly 2,300 logical qubits could break Bitcoin’s encryption, a milestone that might be reached within 2–8 years. McKinsey’s projections place the arrival of “Q-Day”—when quantum computers surpass traditional encryption, within the next decade.

Key developments fueling the concern include:

Global Race: Tech giants such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, and Meta are scaling quantum systems.

Tech giants such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, and Meta are scaling quantum systems. Government Investment: China leads global spending, with more than $55 billion allocated to quantum initiatives—about double the U.S. total.

China leads global spending, with more than $55 billion allocated to quantum initiatives—about double the U.S. total. Early Vulnerability: Bitcoin’s ECC is weaker than RSA, meaning it could be compromised even sooner.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin estimates a 20% chance that quantum computers could disrupt cryptographic networks by 2030, underscoring the urgency of transitioning to quantum-secure wallets.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Key Levels Ahead

Technically, BTC/USD is consolidating between $107,000 and $114,000, forming a symmetrical triangle on the 2-hour chart, a structure that often precedes strong breakouts. The 20-EMA and 50-EMA are flattening, suggesting a tightening of momentum, while the RSI near 60 indicates mild bullish bias.

A break above $114,100 with volume could lift BTC toward $115,900–$120,000.

A fall below $111,000 may expose $109,000 and $107,000 as key downside supports.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum remains balanced, but traders are cautious as broader sentiment hinges on whether the crypto industry can navigate the quantum dilemma before it becomes a market-wide risk.

In Edwards’ words:

“I used to think future Bitcoin bear markets would have smaller drawdowns. But if we don’t solve quantum next year, we’ll probably face the biggest one ever.”

I used to think future Bitcoin bear markets would have a lower drawdowns. But if we don't solve on Quantum next year, we probably get the biggest bear market ever. — Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) October 22, 2025

Whether BTC breaks out technically, or breaks down fundamentally, will depend on how fast developers act before the quantum clock runs out.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $24.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013165 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.