Base Dawgz DEX Launch in 24 Hours: Last Chance to Buy the Next BRETT at Listing Price, Over $3.2M Raised

The Base chain’s Shiba Inu-themed meme coin, Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), is set to launch on a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CET. Backed by over $3.2 million in funding, this multi-chain meme coin is shaping up to be the top meme coin on the Ethereum Layer 2.

With its scheduled DEX listing, investors have one last shot at purchasing $DAWGZ at its listing price of $0.008582. At this rate, $DAWGZ is a steal compared to Brett ($BRETT), the leading meme coin on Base, due to the advantages $DAWGZ offers.

With its potential to become the Shiba Inu ($SHIB) of the Base chain and bolstered by strong attention, significant capital, and compelling narratives, $DAWGZ is ready to climb to the top of the Base meme coin charts.

For context, $BRETT, which has roughly the same token supply as $DAWGZ at 10 billion, peaked at $0.1939, giving it a market cap of approximately $1.9 billion. If $DAWGZ replicates this feat, a $1,000 investment at the listing price could grow to $225 million.

This is why getting in early and being ahead of the curve is imperative, as an early investment at this entry price is a ticket to massive gains.

Bitcoin returns and potential rate cuts could heat up the fourth quarter of 2024

Few anticipated the potential of $BRETT when it launched quietly in February.

Yet within two months, its price surged, reaching a market cap of over $403 million. It also didn’t take a while to reach its all-time high (ATH), which took place just another two months later.

The rise of $BRETT has been driven by two key factors: the expansion of the Base Chain and the meme coin bull run.

While the bull run hasn’t resumed, October and November are historically the most favorable months for Bitcoin ($BTC) gains. November holds Bitcoin’s best monthly average returns, while October is not far behind.

Should Bitcoin follow historical patterns, bullish activity is likely to shift to altcoins, offering investors the potential for tenfold, fiftyfold, or even hundredfold returns.

Additionally, the anticipated rate cuts, with the Federal Reserve expected to reduce its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points this week and over the next few months, could further boost crypto prices.

As these trends gain traction, identifying the next $BRETT-like token is crucial for securing a spot in the millionaire club.

And as things look, those who missed their chance on $BRETT have a shot at redeeming themselves with the next top token on Base: $DAWGZ.

Don’t miss out on Base’s next $BRETT in $DAWGZ

According to data from Henley & Partners, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 111% in 2024 compared to the previous year, while overall crypto millionaires increased by 95% during the same period. The similar rise in centi-millionaires and billionaires within the crypto space further underscores this growth.

A likely key driver of this newfound wealth this year is the meme coin supercycle, which has significantly boosted the fortunes of many crypto investors.

Crypto Wealth Report 2024 | Henley & Partners (henleyglobal.com)

Even with the market downturn since June, tokens like $BRETT have remained substantially up year-to-date.

In fact, meme coins might be the key to creating even more millionaires by 2025, as the next supercycle is expected to make a comeback – it’s just a matter of time.

That’s why finding the top meme coin now for long-term gains is crucial.

While $BRETT may have had its moment, newer Base assets like $DAWGZ, which offer greater capabilities and access to liquidity far beyond what $BRETT provides, have a better chance of delivering the 100x returns crypto investors crave.

Indeed, investors who secure $DAWGZ at its current low listing price will be in a much stronger position compared to those who buy in after the coin is officially listed.

Last 24 hours to secure the Shiba Inu of Base

The opportunity to acquire $DAWGZ at a discounted price is rapidly dwindling, making it a now or never situation to take a moon ride with $DAWGZ.

The last 24 hours is ticking so if you have not bought up your $DAWGZ yet, head over to the Base Dawgz website and connect your wallet.

Select from multiple networks, including Base, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, or Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Payments can be made using various options: Base (ETH, USDC), Ethereum (ETH/USDT), Solana (SOL), BSC (BNB/USDT), or Avalanche (AVAX).

Investors can be confident in the security of their investments as the Base Dawgz smart contract has been thoroughly audited by Solid Proof, which found no major issues.

Once the listing is complete, you can remain updated with the latest news and developments surrounding Base Dawgz by joining its community on X and Telegram.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.