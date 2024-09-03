ADA Stumbles to $0.32 as Under-the-Radar Coin Soars to Record Highs – Endgame for Cardano?

Cardano's Chang upgrade went live yesterday and did little to stop $ADA's collapse over the week.

Popular layer 1 Ethereum rival Cardano ($ADA) has stumbled to $0.32 after absorbing overnight losses of around 1%, capping a 7-day depreciation of 10%.

Cardano posted the worst overnight depreciation of any top fifteen cryptocurrency. Its performance is comparable to Ethereum’s $ETH token, which shrank 0.5% overnight and 6.8% over the week to change hands at $2,504 as of this writing.

Meanwhile, market leader Bitcoin ($BTC) added almost a percent (0.7%) and fell back about 6.5% to trade at $58,875 Tuesday morning UTC.

Two of the markets biggest layer 1 Ethereum alternatives, the $62 billion cap Solana ($SOL) and the $9 billion cap Avalanche ($AVAX), both crashed about 15% in the last seven days and currently trade for $134 and $22 respectively.

Cardano’s $ADA: Price and Primer

For crypto fans, Cardano is as stalwart as they come.

Its founder, Charles Hoskinson, was one of the co-founders of Ethereum back in 2013, although he was removed from the team a year later over differences of opinion as to the network’s future.

Hoskinson wanted Ethereum to be commercial and co-founder Buterin wanted it to be a non-profit.

Since then, Hoskinson has been working on Cardano, the token for which was released back in 2017. Cardano is a similar offering to Ethereum in terms of tech and applications, but with cheaper gas fees.

Yesterday, Cardano completed the “Chang” upgrade, which enables $ADA token holders to vote on network development proposals, thus democratizing and decentralizing it.

Still, the news wasn’t enough to send $ADA rallying. If anything, the token is currently trading at a recent support level (green line), and with resistance (red line) declining from $0.45 to $0.40 over the course of the summer, $ADA’s chart is forming a descending triangle pattern, which indicates the potential for further heavy losses, as shown by the falling white arrow.

Source: TradingView

A falling relative strength index (RSI) of 40 appears to confirm the danger, although given that its close to 30—the marker for “oversold”—any further overnight losses can easily be recaptured by the weekend.

