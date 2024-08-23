What’s Happening In Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of blockchain and crypto news today – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s news.

In crypto news today: Why is Crypto Up Today?

AMINA Bank Unveils Zero-Fee Web3 Startup Package

TON Society Launches to Further Decentralize TON

Paradigm-Backed Conduit Launches Rollup Marketplace With 48 Partners

__________

Why Is Crypto Up Today?

Over the last 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization remains unchanged at $2.27 trillion.

Crypto trading volume in the last day is $72.1 billion.

Out of the top 100 coins, only six are down today.

Fasttoken (FTN) dropped the most: 4.2% to $2.34.

BitTorrent (BTT) and Helium (HNT) follow with declines of 3.7% and 1.1%, while the rest of the red list dropped below 1%.

On the other hand, the day’s top gainers are Bittensor (TAO) and Avalanche (AVAX).

The former is up 12.5% to $337, and the latter appreciated 12% to $26.

CORE is in the third spot with a 9.5% rise to the price of $1.14.

When it comes to the top 10 coins per market cap, only one is red over the past 24 hours.

XRP decreased by 0.3%, meaning it’s practically unchanged. Currently, it’s trading at $0.59983

Most coins are up below 1%, except Ethereum (ETH) and Lido Staked Ether (STETH), which are today’s best performers in this category.

ETH is up 1.6%, now changing hands at $2,678.

At the same time, Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly unchanged: it’s up 0.1%, trading at $61,278.

Meanwhile, the recent crypto market rally follows US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments, suggesting a potential rate cut in September.

Furthermore, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki implied that BTC, along with gold and silver, serves as a safe haven against inflation and economic instability at a time when the US national debt is increasing by a trillion dollars every 100 days.

AMINA Bank Unveils Zero-Fee Web3 Startup Package

In crypto news today, AMINA Bank, a FINMA-regulated digital assets bank, announced a new banking package designed for Web3 startups and scale-ups.

According to the press release, the package offers growth-stage projects a comprehensive suite of financial tools and services while removing many of the traditional barriers to entry.

This is meant to attract and empower innovation, the team said.

The Startup Package provides access to AMINA Bank’s products, including current accounts with no monthly fees in CHF and EUR (USD and HKD coming soon); payment services in a wide range of global currencies; notice and fixed term deposit accounts; and crypto custody, staking, and spot trading services.

Source: info.aminagroup.com/amina-bank-startup-package

This package is available to companies with under five years of operation or under CHF 10 million in funding.

It is now live and “already has a waiting list of interested prospects,” the press release said. Interested companies are invited to register via the bank’s website.

TON Society Launches to Further Decentralize TON

Former directors of TON Foundation announced the official founding of TON Society, an independent company dedicated to advancing the decentralization of The Open Network (TON).

According to the announcement, this is “a spin-off from TON Foundation.” It will operate all TON events and official community channels.

Furthermore, it will focus on three core goals: creating TON activists, expanding awareness of the TON ecosystem, and democratizing community assets.

“A key goal of TON Society is to decentralize access to TON’s public channels, which have seen tremendous growth in recent months,” the team said.

Per the announcement, the channel’s audience has jumped from 200,000 to over 12 million subscribers since last August.

The TON Society wants to make the channels “a public resource accessible to all, ensuring the community has a greater stake in TON’s development.”

2/ Sign up at https://t.co/8dWfthCXEy to get involved, earn the first “OG” onchain badge, and help contribute to putting crypto in every pocket ⬇️https://t.co/lf7n8znT2e — TON Society (@ton_society) August 22, 2024

Therefore, TON Society will utilize its issuance of on-chain achievement badges to develop TON Society ID, thus establishing an on-chain reputation for its members.

“This ID system will open the doors to reputation-based governance on TON while helping TON projects reach engaged users, promoting deeper community involvement in the ecosystem,” the announcement said.

The TON Society was originally a grassroots initiative in nine global event hubs around Asia and Europe. It is now led by Jack Booth, former Director of Marketing, and Ekin Tuna, former Director of Growth at TON Foundation.

Paradigm-Backed Conduit Launches Rollup Marketplace With 48 Partners

In other crypto news today, crypto infrastructure startup Conduit just announced the launch of Conduit Marketplace, a platform where rollup teams can find, buy, and deploy integrations for their chains directly from the Conduit app.

According to the press release, 48 partners are listed on Conduit Marketplace today, with many more to come. These include Agora, Dune, OpenZeppelin, Stack, Wormhole, and many more.

Conduit explained that building a chain for each rollup team’s specific use case means using different providers for different parts of the stack: Conduit maintains the chain, while another team runs the bridge, another is in charge of account abstraction, etc.

“Conduit Marketplace brings those providers’ tools together and allows rollup teams to integrate them in a single click, then manage them all in one place,” the announcement said.

Moreover, Conduit Marketplace can save rollup teams 3-6 months, it added.

How it works for rollups:



Log in to Conduit and go to Marketplace to see a directory of all available apps. Filter by category, find the tool that’s right for you, and click to add it to your rollup. Many apps even offer a discount to rollups integrating via Conduit Marketplace pic.twitter.com/tWXGvnsedx — Conduit (@conduitxyz) August 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Conduit Marketplace enables integration partners to get instant distribution to notable crypto projects. Any rollup deployed with Conduit can seamlessly integrate the partners’ tooling and become a paying customer.

On the other hand, users can see a directory of all available apps on the marketplace, assorted and filtered by categories like account abstraction, indexing, cross-chain messaging, and more.

Many providers also offer discounts for Conduit rollups.

Additionally, all apps currently listed have previously been integrated by at least one Conduit rollup, the team said. Meanwhile, in June this year, Conduit raised a $37 million Series A led by Paradigm and Haun Ventures.

__________

