El precio de ETH podría superar su ATH según Gemini

I’ve completely readjusted my expectations for $ETH this run to top out between $15k-$30k.



I am buying and holding ETH believing we can run at minimum to $15k-$18k (20x from its low in 2022, 5-6x from here).



This is the worst case atm.



When you add in all the tailwinds of… https://t.co/P7YaNfbuX4