🚨 BREAKING: Ethereum just revealed its bold roadmap for the next 10 years 👇



🔒 "Fort Mode" — Defend against quantum threats & even nation-states

⚡ "Beast Mode" — Scale to 1M+ TPS with L2s, ZK tech & blobs

⛓️ Beacon Chain 2.0 — Faster finality, stronger security

📦… pic.twitter.com/BcEGCXmciU