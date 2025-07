$BTC over $122,000 and counting.

Why?

✅ Institutional flows (ETF inflow > $50B)

✅ Political tailwinds (US tax delay + pro-crypto stance)

✅ $330M in short liquidations

✅ MicroStrategy, Metaplanet, Remixpoint loading up



The most telling sign?

🔎 BlackRock’s IBIT now holds… https://t.co/vLJvfD9MqW