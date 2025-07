บิทคอยน์ ดึงดูดทุนใหญ่! Strategy ช้อนอีก 4,225 BTC ดันพอร์ตโต 20%!

Strategy has acquired 4,225 BTC for ~$472.5 million at ~$111,827 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 20.2% YTD 2025. As of 7/13/2025, we hodl 601,550 $BTC acquired for ~$42.87 billion at ~$71,268 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRDhttps://t.co/HhlFIy1m3H