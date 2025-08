Miner Monthly Production (BTC)



We have added Cango $CANG to the miner dashboard and removed $HUT, which no longer reports each month



In July 2025 $CANG reported a massive production figure of 650.5 BTC and the company now holds 4,529.7 BTChttps://t.co/BlAsulSdQD pic.twitter.com/JeN3FE4JBC