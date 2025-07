XForceGlobal ชี้เป้า Bitcoin แตะ $155K ในเฟสถัดไป!

$BTC



We are now $40,000 above our wave 2 bottom of the macro 5th.



Here is an important reminder that I hope can help you exit safely in this cycle:



Smart money prepares and ensures success before actually engaging in battle. Dumb money jumps in unprepared, hoping to figure it… https://t.co/EL7f1c5hXG pic.twitter.com/yxZlYI8dwT