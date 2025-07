#Ethereum Exchange Reserves dropped to 18.59M ETH.



LOWEST level EVER. 📉



Meanwhile, #ETH staked just hit 29.91M ETH.



HIGHEST level EVER. 📈



Why does this matter?



Less ETH on exchanges = less available supply.



More ETH staked = reduced liquidity.



A textbook supply squeeze… pic.twitter.com/y1JcQOc7bG