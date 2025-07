EGRAG ชี้ราคา XRP อาจพุ่งแรงก่อนย่อลึก นักลงทุนควรรู้ทัน!

#XRP – Next Bear Market Price Targets ($0.80 – $1.30): But How? 🤔



👉Cycle 1:

To see a repeat of the 2017 last leg, you need to navigate through the 2017 bear market. This simulation is based on two key factors: replicating #XRP’s last leg in 2017 and considering the same drop.… pic.twitter.com/FPcigKpWQ3