Ztratil bitcoin dech, nebo jde jen o korekci před další rally?

[HOT] $8.68 BILLION worth of SATOSHI-ERA #Bitcoin on the move today!



Over the past 12 hours, a total of 8 wallets jointly moved 80,000 $BTC (~$8.68B) to new wallets after being dormant for 14.3 years.



Among these wallets, two received their $BTC in early April-2011 when the… https://t.co/7ipLEJr7Zv pic.twitter.com/28tPHV3nbG