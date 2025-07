Meme coiny hlásí návrat: Supercyklus nebo jen další vlna spekulací?

$DOGE weekly MACD bullish cross has happened.



In Q4 2023, DOGE pumped 250% after a bullish cross.



In Q4 2024, DOGE pumped 200% after a bullish cross.



So far, DOGE has pumped 30% after the golden cross which means bigger moves are yet to come.



And what'll happen during that?… pic.twitter.com/AwljY7kTSn