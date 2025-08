Litecoin roste díky spekulacím kolem ETF a expanzi v rámci DeFi: Připravují býci půdu pro další rally?

Our July data reveals changes in crypto payment preferences:



🥇Bitcoin leads at 22.9%

📈Litecoin climbs as 2nd to 14.5%

🥉USDC rises at 14%

💥 TRON enters top 4 at 12.9%



Which cryptos will be at the top in August? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yzGdO8AwV3