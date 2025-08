JAMES WYNN DEPOSITED $1.28M TO HYPERLIQUID THIS MONTH – AND LOST EVERYTHING



James Wynn deposited a total of $1.28M to Hyperliquid over the course of July, and has since lost all of it, withdrawing a final balance of $32.93K.



James Wynn was liquidated last night for his $2.99M… pic.twitter.com/vOyuU8MmlO