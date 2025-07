XRP nähert sich $3 – Kommt ein neues Allzeithoch?

#XRP – 0.60c To 10$ Or $50:



When #XRP was 0.60c ( 202 Post 👇)My Targets where the Same.



All #XRPOG's can see the future. When everyone was against us we fought under the shades of spears. #XRPFamily IS THE ONLY FEW 🧠 https://t.co/ZSdqxMiNBY pic.twitter.com/2Y0W1zZ9Ud