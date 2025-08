THIS SHARPLINK-ASSOCIATED ACCOUNT JUST DEPLOYED $100M TO BUY ETH



0xCd9 has so far bought $800M of ETH for SharpLink Gaming, and just sent another $108.6M USDC to Galaxy Digital OTC.



How long can they keep buying ETH for?



Address: 0xCd9e09B30d481cc33937CE33fEB3d94D434F5F75 pic.twitter.com/j8eXDcyE9A