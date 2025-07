Kripto Portföyleri Dönüşüyor: Kurumsallar Bitcoin’den Solana, Ethereum ve XRP’ye Geçiyor

💰 Are altcoins the new frontier for corporate treasuries? Our latest report dives into how public companies are adopting the MicroStrategy playbook – but this time, with altcoins.



🔎 Altcoins being bought include: $ETH, $BNB, $SOL, $XRP, $HYPE, $FET, $TRX

💡 Less competition &… pic.twitter.com/lQUxkUeVzR