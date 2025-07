Fed frena sui tassi al 4,25%-4,5%: è la fine della Bull Run?

BREAKING: The odds of the Fed cutting rates 0 times in 2025 surge to 25% after Powell's press conference.



The odds of 2 rate cuts have fallen from 40% to 33% and the odds of 1 rate cut are up from 24% to 27%, per Kalshi.



